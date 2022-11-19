Mccrary GW TD

Legion McCrary dives across the goal line for what proved to be the winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter of Pisgah's 26-22 win over Aliceville Friday night in the Class 2A State Quarterfinals.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Caiden Hawkins stood at midfield, soaking in a moment he first dreamed about back when such a dream seemed far-fetched for Pisgah.

“Since I was a freshman, seeing the team develop into what we are now, this was a long way coming. Everyone has fit into their roles so perfectly. Now we’re finally there and trying to push on even more,” said the senior linebacker, whose freshman and sophomore seasons saw the Eagles go a combined 7-14. “This is the happiest I’ve ever been on a football field.”

