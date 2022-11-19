Pisgah players Grant Smith (21), JJ Williams (66), Levi Horton (24) and Jakob Kirby (5) celebrate Jett Jeffery's (22) game-sealing interception in the No. 8-ranked Eagles' 26-22 win over No. 4 Aliceville in the Class 2A State Quarterfinals Friday night at Sam Kenimer Stadium. Pisgah advances to the state semifinals for the first time in 20 years.