PEOPLE
Vince Hall
Nicknamed “Flea” because of his elusiveness and knack for dodging tacklers on the football field, Hall starred for the Scottsboro football team during the 1978-80 seasons. After his high school, Hall signed with Middle Tennessee State University and became a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference running back while helping the Blue Raiders go 33-13 from 1981-84. In 1984, Hall ran for 1,439 yards, which was a school record for 22 years, on his way to earning OVC Offensive Player of the Year honors. He is currently fifth on MTSU’s career rushing yardage list with 3,075 yards. Hall played in preseason games with the Washington Redskins in 1985. He was inducted into the MTSU Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
NUMBERS
10
Triples hit by Section’s Chris Manning during the 2012 high school baseball season. His single-season total is tied for 10th all-time in AHSAA history.
44
Points scored by Nita (Craft) Tolliver against Guntersville during the 1990-91 season, a Scottsboro varsity girls basketball single-game record.
DATES
9.16.1977
North Sand Mountain, coached by Mike Tice, posted its first ever win over the Ider Hornets with a shutout victory. Ronnie Waldrop gave NSM a 6-0 lead in the first quarter when he returned an Ider fumble 60 yards for a touchdown. Gary Haney scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to push the Bison's lead to 14-0, and Gary Spears added a 40-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
1.19.2004
Pisgah rolled past rival North Sand Mountain 71-50 to win its second Jackson County Tournament varsity boys championship in three seasons. The Eagles, coached by Woody Beard, led 20-14, 39-29 and 50-37 at the quarter breaks. Pisgah had four players in double figures, with Dustin Lewis netting 17 points, Brett Mays 14, Jett Stevens 13 and Matthew Darwin 12. Nick Hill had 13 points and Billy Shelton had 12 for NSM.
