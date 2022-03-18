Ja’Khia Hutchins watched the softball go to the backstop, but she didn’t break for home plate because she believe it would — as it did — ricochet back to the catcher.
When the ball got away again after the next pitch, she broke for home plate.
Hutchins slid in safely with the winning run, giving Class 4A No. 5-ranked North Jackson a 3-2 walk-off win over 2A No. 1 Pisgah in Stevenson Thursday night.
“I knew the second time it was far back enough from (the catcher) for me to get in there safe,” Hutchins said.
Hutchins’ last-inning heroics helped the Chiefs notch the win after a late-inning rally by Pisgah.
North Jackson (9-4) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Peyton Hill’s two-run home run, but the Eagles tied the game in the sixth inning on Madeline Flammia’s two-run homer.
“Madeline came up in the sixth and looked for her pitch. That was a clutch hit,” said Pisgah head coach Billy Duncan.
After North Jackson went down in order in the sixth, Pisgah’s Claudia Barron reached on an infield single with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Chiefs pitcher Destry Lambert struck out the next batter to end the inning.
“Destry did an outstanding job pitching,” said North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson. “Her team had her back defensively. She did a great job. Couldn’t ask for more out of her.”
Lambert got the win in the circle after allowing just two runs on five hits and two walks and recording four strikeouts.
Pisgah eighth-grader Piper Anderson got the tough-luck loss, pitching six innings and closing with three strikeouts while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and seven walks. She pitched out of two bases-loaded jams in the third and fifth innings.
“I thought Piper threw a heck of a game, good enough to win,” Duncan said. “That’s just how it goes sometimes.”
Hutchins started the bottom of the seventh by doubling down the third-base line, and after reaching third base, she scored the winning run on a passed ball to spark a spirited North Jackson celebration.
“We teach if they see that ball go a certain way behind the catcher, they’ve got the green light,” Thompson said. “They play before, it went back and hit the backstop and came right back (to the catcher). She made a great judgement on that because if she would’ve went she would’ve been out. On that one (the winning run), she saw that it wasn’t going to do that.”
Hill, Hutchins, Sarah Garner (three walks) and Arielle Haynes had one hit each for North Jackson while Barron, Flammia, Lila Kate Wheeler, Karlee Holcomb and Kaylee McAllister had one hit each for Pisgah (3-3).
Thompson lauded his team for bouncing back after Pisgah tied the game.
“I’m proud of our girls. We need games like that to test our character. (Pisgah) tied it up and we found a way to win. Anytime you play a great team like Pisgah, it’s going to be a battle. They’re well-coached and gritty. They bring the best out of you. Hats off to our girls. When (Pisgah) tied the game up, we didn’t fold. They just kept battling and found a way to win.”
Duncan would’ve preferred to be on the other side of the outcome but said game “was good” for his team.
“We’re just kind of knocking the rust off, getting used to playing with each other,” he said. “Five (players) just came off the basketball court and mixing them in with who’s been out there since January, we’re just not gelling yet. We’re still trying to figure out lineup, who to hit where, who to play where. It was a good game. North Jackson’s a great team. Kevin does a great job with them. We played pretty well defensively, just couldn’t get the big hits in the first few innings. Its March, not May. No need to stress yet.”
