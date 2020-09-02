The Pisgah football team dominated the first quarter and change against Sand Rock.
But momentum swung Sand Rock’s way early in the second quarter and never swung back.
Sand Rock scored three second-quarter touchdowns and went on for a 25-3 win over the visiting Eagles Friday night at Russell Jacoway The North Jackson volleyball team posted win No. 1 of the season on Thursday.
The Chiefs swept a best-of-three match with Richard Hardy Memorial School of South Pittsburg, Tennessee.
North Jackson won each game in the match 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 respectively.
Meanwhile, North Jackson lost its season opener to Dade County (Georgia) on Aug. 25. The Chiefs fell 25-18, 25-4, 25-18.
NSM falls to Ider — North Sand Mountain dropped its season and Class 2A Area 15 opener to No. 10-ranked Ider on Thursday.
Ider won the match 25-12, 25-18, 25-21.
Macy Smith recorded five points, one ace, two kills and 26 digs for NSM while Briley Bynum had two points, one ace, one kill and 10 digs, Harley Boys had four points, eight digs and two blocks for the Bison, Jaycee Weldon had one kill, two digs and two blocks, Jessie Weldon had two points, two kills, one block and three digs, Ellie Johnson had four digs, Jayla Higdon had three points, two aces, two kills and six digs, Shelby Preston had two points, one kill and 11 digs and Ashlyn Hurst had one kill.
