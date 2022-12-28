A number of North Jackson football players have been recognized for their efforts in region play this season.
Three Chiefs have been selected to the 2022 Class 4A All-Region 8 team while six others were named all-region honorable mention.
Representing North Jackson on the all-region team were senior linebacker Wil Sims, junior quarterback/linebacker Nick Jernigan and sophomore running back/defensive back Diego Holt.
Sims and Holt received all-region honors for the season straight season. It was the first all-region selection for Jernigan, who was all-region honorable mention in 2021.
Sims closed the 2022 season with a team-high 90 tackles for the Chiefs, the second straight season in which he was North Jackson’s leading tackler.
Holt ran for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 85 yards and two scores on offense while recording 43 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Jernigan, chosen to the all-region team as an athlete, rushed for 601 yards and eight touchdowns on 111 carries and completed 44 of 121 passes for 620 yards and five touchdowns on offense and had 43 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Meanwhile, senior linebacker CJ Smith, senior offensive lineman Levi Hughes, senior offensive lineman/defensive end Colton Carpenter, junior offensive lineman CJ Gulley, junior wide receiver/defensive back Jonathan Linderman and sophomore running back/linebacker Cardarius Ringer were all-region honorable mention.
Ringer was the Chiefs’ second-leading tackler with 56 tackles and had one interception on defense while also rushing for 355 yards and three touchdowns on offense. Smith had 47 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery for the North Jackson defense while Carpenter record 29 tackles. Linderman recorded 11 catches for 256 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense while recording an interception on defense.
