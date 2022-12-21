The Section varsity girls basketball team won a battle of Lions to advance in the 2022 Sand Mountain Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Section Lions used a strong second quarter to pull away from the ninth-seeded Crossville Lions for a 57-23 victory in the opening round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at Section High School Saturday night.

