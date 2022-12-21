The Section varsity girls basketball team won a battle of Lions to advance in the 2022 Sand Mountain Tournament.
The eighth-seeded Section Lions used a strong second quarter to pull away from the ninth-seeded Crossville Lions for a 57-23 victory in the opening round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at Section High School Saturday night.
Section (4-8) led 17-9 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 40-14 at halftime and 52-21 after three quarters. Taegan Whitmire scored 15 points and Alli Romans added 11 for Section, which also got eight from Karlie Hancock, six each from Joanna Newsom and Lluvia Soria, three from Kaelynn Browning and two each from Jasmine Jonathan, Zella Johnson and Julie Varner.
Section advanced to play top-seeded and Class 3A No. 3-ranked Plainview in a quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night. The winner plays either fourth-seeded Sylvania or fifth-seeded North Sand Mountain in a semifinal game today at 3 p.m.
Because of the potential of wintry weather late Thursday into Friday, Section administrators chose to move the tournament up in order to guarantee its completion. The varsity girls and boys semifinal games are now today starting at 3:30 p.m. while the junior varsity boys (4:30 p.m.), varsity girls (6 p.m.) and varsity boys (8 p.m.) championship games are now scheduled for Thursday night.
Sylvania 76, NSM 69 — The sixth-seeded Rams upset third-seeded North Sand Mountain in the Sand Mountain Tournament varsity boys quarterfinal round behind a big game from Josh Scott Monday night at Section High School.
NSM (10-3) led 20-17 after one quarter, but Scott hit three second-quarter 3-pointers to help the Rams build a 39-32 halftime lead. Scott then scored 11 points in the third quarter as Sylvania stretched its lead to 59-44 entering the fourth. NSM never got closer than five in the final period.
Scott closed with 29 points while Griffin Haygood added 15 for Sylvania (2-8), which plays second-seeded Geraldine in the semifinals tonight at 8 p.m.
Chandler Sullivan scored 20 points and Landon Keller netted 14 for NSM, which also got seven from Konner Brown, six from Brady Anderson and five each from Kade Davis and Andrew Palmer.
Fyffe 66, Pisgah 40 — Fourth-seeded Fyffe held fifth-seeded Pisgah to only 14 second-half points on the way to a convincing quarterfinal victory Monday afternoon.
Pisgah (5-4) trailed 14-13 after one quarter and 33-26 at halftime before being outscored 21-7 in third quarter and falling behind 54-33 entering the fourth.
Jakob Kirby scored nine points and Mason Holcomb netted eight for Pisgah while Legion McCrary and Jack Smalley had six points each and Brodie Overdear had five.
Eli Butts and Eli Carter scored 16 points each and Carter Cooper added 10 for Fyffe (8-5), which advanced to play top-seeded and Class 3A No. 1-ranked Plainview in the semifinals tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Geraldine 78, Section 60 — The second-seeded Bulldogs built a double-digit halftime lead and took full control with a strong third quarter during a quarterfinal win over the seventh-seeded Section Monday night.
Section (2-11) trailed just 18-12 after one quarter, but Geraldine upped its lead to 37-24 at halftime and was in front 66-44 after three quarters.
Josh Varner scored 14 points to lead Section while Cayson McElrath netted eight and Titus Beaty had seven. The Lions also got six from Kodee Vaught, five from Zach Cooley and four each from Antonie Jonathan and Jr. Walker.
Jaxon Colvin had a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds for Geraldine (8-5) while Connor Johnson and Redick Smith scored 22 and 16 points respectively.
