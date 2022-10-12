After two straight wins, things have gotten tough again for the Woodville Panthers.
Back-to-back convincing Class 1A Region 7 losses to Gaylesville and Decatur Heritage followed Woodville’s non-region wins over Vina and Brindlee Mountain.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 5:13 pm
After two straight wins, things have gotten tough again for the Woodville Panthers.
Back-to-back convincing Class 1A Region 7 losses to Gaylesville and Decatur Heritage followed Woodville’s non-region wins over Vina and Brindlee Mountain.
Now the Panthers face perhaps their toughest test of the season, traveling to play No. 5-ranked and region-leading Valley Head Friday at 7 p.m.
Though Woodville (2-5, 0-4) is considered a big underdog Friday night, Woodville head coach Matt Sanders said the Panthers must look at the matchup as an opportunity to step up to the challenge.
“A lot of this is mental — are we going to shy away from the No. 5 team in the state or are we going to step up to it? That’s the question,” Sanders said. “Just go compete. I felt like we didn’t do that 100 percent of the time last week. We’re young and there’s still some growing pains, but we’ve got to make sure we’re doing that every play.”
It’s the 17th all-time meeting in a series Valley Head leads 12-4. The Tigers have won the last three meetings after snapping a four-game losing steak to Woodville in 2019.
Valley Head is one of two teams, the other being Gaylesville, that Woodville has played every season since starting its football program in 2006.
Valley Head (7-0, 4-0), off to its best start since 2013, needs to win just one of their first two regular-season games to clinch the region championship. The Tigers, who already have wins over Jackson County teams NSM 46-34 and Section in overtime 26-20, are coming off of a 34-28 win at Appalachian.
The Tigers, coach by Section head coach Chris Hammon’s older brother Charles Hammon, are led by Class 1A Back of the Year contender Eain Bain, who has rushed for 1,859 yards and 23 touchdowns on 159 carries. The senior is averaging 11.4 yards rushing per attempt and 259 yards rushing per game.
“He’s a special football players,” Sanders said of Bain. “At times when people think they’ve got him locked up, he’s able to get out of there with it. He’s hard to bring down. Arm tackles aren’t going to do it. You’ve got to try to limit him and make someone else beat you. That’s easier said than done because a lot of people have tried to do that.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.