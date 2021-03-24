A Skyline senior track and field athlete reached the top of the podium in two events on Monday.
Montevallo University commit Jamison Rowell won the 300-meter hurdles (44.26 seconds) and the long jump (20 feet, 6.5 inches) during the Highway 31 Invitational at Athens High School.
Skyline athletes posted a number Top-10 finishes during meet. Here are all of the Skyline athletes’ results:
BOYS
Varsity
100-meter dash
44. Logan Lewis (14.39)
200-meter dash
24. Logan Lewis (28.76)
400-meter dash
23. Karson Treece (1:03.66)
24. Logan Lewis (1:03.77)
110-meter hurdles
3. Jamison Rowell (19.61)
300-meter hurdles
1. Jamison Rowell (44.26)
4x100-meter relay
9. Aaron Peacock, Colby Hambrick, Logan Lewis, Karson Treece (52.46)
Long Jump
1. Jamison Rowell (20-06.50)
Shot Put
9. Aaron Peacock (38-10)
25. Gabe Waldrop (30-08)
Discus
8. Aaron Peacock (109-08)
26. Gabe Waldrop (61-06.75)
Junior Varsity
100-meter dash
12. Caleb Rowell (14.25)
200-meter dash
8. Nathan Palmieri (33.31)
400-meter dash
9. Ashton Ivy (1:16.63)
Long Jump
7. Nathan Palmieri (13-3.5)
9. Caleb Rowell (12-11.5)
Shot Put
10. Daniel Olinger (28-10)
Discus
8. Daniel Olinger (85-08.50)
GIRLS
Junior Varsity
200-meter dash
9. Kaylee Bullock (47.04)
400-meter dash
9. Kaylee Bullock (1:47.81)
