The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team used a last-second bucket to notch a win Friday night.
Jakob Kirby hit the game-winning shot in the closing seconds to lift Pisgah to a 66-65 win at Sylvania.
The game was tied 19-all after one quarter, and after trailing 41-32 at halftime, Pisgah (5-3) carried a 57-53 lead into the fourth quarter. Kirby sank the go-ahead basket to to give Pisgah a one-point with 20 seconds remaining. Sylvania missed a 3-pointer on its ensuing possession with time winding down.
Caleb Jenkins scored a team-high 18 points and Mason Holcomb and Legion McCrary totaled 10 points each for Pisgah, which also got nine from Brodie Overdear, eight from Kirby, five from Jack Smalley and four from Levi Arnold.
Joshua Scott scored 22 points for Sylvania while Griffin Haygood netted 14 and Logan Wilks added 11.
Skyline 68, North Jackson 57 — At Skyline, the Vikings used a strong third quarter to pull away for the win over county rival North Jackson Friday night.
Skyline (8-4) led 20-16 after one quarter but the game was tied 24-all at halftime before the Vikings outscored North Jackson 27-14 in the period to take a 51-38 lead.
Chase Bickers scored 22 of his game-high 24 points in the second half for Skyline while Jayten Prince scored 20, Bryant Kennamer netted 11, Scott York added seven and Will Avans had four.
Jayden Eakin scored 23 points to lead North Jackson (4-9), which also got eight each from Cadelle McDonald and Tyler Brown, seven from Nick Jernigan, four each from CJ Gulley and Jonathan Linderman and three from Malachi Potter.
Saturday
Skyline 69, Huntland (Tenn.) 67 — At Skyline, the Vikings avenged an earlier loss to its state-line rival.
Skyline (9-4) led 19-16, 28-23 and 46-42 at the quarter breaks.
Bryant Kennamer scored 21 of his game-high 23 points in the second half for Skyline, which also got 17 points from Jayten Prince and 14 from Chase Bickers.
Zeier Golden scored 22 points, Lashawn Kimmons netted 16 and Braylen Phillips added 13 for Huntland.
Monday
James Clemens 73, Scottsboro 53 — At Madison, visiting Class 5A No. 8-ranked Scottsboro fell behind by double digits and was unable to rally in the second half against 7A James Clemens.
Scottsboro (7-4) trailed 15-14 after one quarter before seeing the deficit grow to 37-25 at halftime and 56-39 after three quarters.
Kyle Wright finished with 14 points for Scottsboro while Tyson Sexton added 10. Bryce Mason scored 27 points for James Clemens.
Oakwood 72, Woodville 41 — At Huntsville, the Panthers fell to Class 1A Area 15 leader Oakwood Adventist Academy.
Woodville (4-11, 0-4) trailed 22-9, 42-21 and 53-28 at the quarter breaks.
Damien Benson scored 16 points and Sam Peek netted 10 for Woodville, which also got five from Axel Magno, four from Trey Stone and three each from Cam Dolberry and Jace Dulaney.
Jayden Nesbitt scored 14 points, Camden Edmonds added 12 and Johnathan Walden had 11 for Oakwood (4-0 in area).
› Greg Bell of WWIC Radio 1050 AM contributed to this report.
