To be a good at Bodybuilding, longtime physical trainer and gym owner Kramer Bergman says a person must have the right “want to.”
In Shylen Jacobs, Bergman said “want to” is no problem.
“Bodybuilding is a hard sport because you never get any off days — it’s 24/7,” Bergman said. “You’ve got to have a good ‘want to’ to be good at it. (Jacob’s) ‘want to’ is huge. He did really well in training.”
Jacobs’ work ethic and dedication to the sport paid off recently when he won the Mr. Alabama Novice Classic lightweight bodybuilding division during the NPC Championships in Gadsden on Aug. 22.
Jacobs also finished second in the Novice Classic Physique competition, which is open to all competitors regardless of weight, height and age.
“You train for a year and then diet down and you get to see the progress on that stage,” said Jacobs, who lives in Scottsboro and is a police officer with the Scottsboro Police Department.
Jacobs ventured into competitive bodybuilding after see fellow gym members compete. He won the True Novice Mr. Alabama competition in 2018 in his first competition.
Jacobs said he enjoys the process of getting ready for competitions.
“My mindset is just wanting to be my best,” he said.
Jacobs said he will take a “couple of weeks off” before starting to train for next year’s Mr. Alabama competition.
In 2021, Jacobs will moved to the Open division, moving up after winning the Novice division in 2020.
“We’ve already got a plan for next year,” Bergman said. “He’s moving up, but his ‘want to,’ I feel like he can compete in the open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.