Anderson

Piper Anderson (12) sinks a second-quarter three- pointer in Pisgah's 93-67 sub-regional win over Sand Rock. Anderson scored a team-high 23 points. 

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Pisgah had just began to find its stride in its Class 2A Girls Northeast Sub-regional matchup with Sand Rock when foul trouble intervened.

With three starters and a key reserve on the bench for Pisgah, it seemed like the perfect time for Sand Rock to get back in the game. Instead, remaining starters Piper Anderson and Campbell Barron, and senior reserve Jaley Keller and others decided to put the game away.

