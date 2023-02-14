Pisgah had just began to find its stride in its Class 2A Girls Northeast Sub-regional matchup with Sand Rock when foul trouble intervened.
With three starters and a key reserve on the bench for Pisgah, it seemed like the perfect time for Sand Rock to get back in the game. Instead, remaining starters Piper Anderson and Campbell Barron, and senior reserve Jaley Keller and others decided to put the game away.
That trio combined for 32 second-quarter points, including some critical baskets late in the quarter, to help No. 8-ranked and two-time defending Class 2A state champion Pisgah build an insurmountable lead on the way to a 93-67 sub-regional victory at Sand Rock High School Monday night.
“In the second quarter, we had five (players) on the bench with two fouls and we were still pulling away,” said Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison. “That was the time (Sand Rock) had to get back in it, and our (remaining starters) in the game and our second line really stood up. I’m really proud of them. We had lot of people make a lot of plays. I’m proud of how they took advantage of the opportunity. It was a big second-quarter stretch for us.”
The win sends Pisgah (21-8), which has won five straight state titles in all, back to the Class 2A Northeast Regional where it will face the winner of Tuesday’s No. 3 Lanett-Ranburne sub-regional winner on Friday (time TBA). It’s Pisgah’s 24th all-time Northeast Regional appearance, the most in regional history. It’s also the 23rd regional appearance for the Eagles during Ellison’s 27 seasons as head coach.
Pisgah and Sand Rock (18-14) played a back-and-forth first quarter before the Eagles led 19-17 going into the second, and eight straight points from Anderson and four in a row from Barron gave Pisgah its first double-digit lead at 34-23 with 4:15 left in the first half. That’s when foul trouble began to mount for the Eagles.
After Sand Rock cut the Eagles’ lead to seven, Keller swished the first of her three second-quarter 3-pointers to start a 15-6 scoring run over the next 1:27. Alex Wright followed with a free throw before Anderson and Barron hit 3-pointers, Wright came up with a steal and found Barron for a layup and Keller drained another trey to give Pisgah 20-point lead. After a 5-0 run from Sand Rock, Keller drove for a layup before making another 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds left in the half to send the Eagles to halftime up 54-36.
“That’s what I had to do for my team,” Keller said. “I’ve been trying to rest up and be as well as I could be and get my chance to help my team. It was big. We didn’t give up (because of foul trouble). That was a really good second quarter for us.”
“Jaley’s been hurt and not been able to play, and I could tell she was moving good in warm-ups,” Ellison said. “She said ‘I think I can go,’ and she did more than that, probably had her best game of her career.”
Keller, who hit all four of her 3-point attempts, finished with 14 points, two rebounds and one assist. Anderson had a game-high 23 points to go with six rebounds, three steals and two assists and Barron had a near triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Paisley Patalas totaled 12 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Eagles while Madeline Flammia tallied nine points and two steals, Kallie Tinker had seven points and two steals, Ashton Childress had six points, eight rebounds and one steal and Wright had one point and three steals.
Pisgah led 71-47 after three quarters and never saw its lead dip lower than 19 in the second half.
Katlyn St. Clair hit seven 3-pointers on her way to scoring a game-high 34 points for Sand Rock. She was the only scorer in double figures for the Wildcats, who lost to Pisgah in the sub-regional round for the third straight season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.