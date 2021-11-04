The Scottsboro cross country program’s girls and boys teams have won state championships in the same season 13 times.
They’ll try to accomplish that feat again on Saturday.
The SHS girls and boys teams travel to Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton to compete in the 2021 AHSAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
Scottsboro runs in the Class 6A Boys Championship Race at 8:50 a.m. and the 6A Girls Championship Race at 9:50 a.m.
The SHS boys are looking for a sixth straight state title. The Wildcats won three consecutive Class 5A state championships from 2017-19 before winning the 6A crown in 2020.
Running for Scottsboro in the 6A boys title race are seniors Zach Avenel, Reese Bell, Rex Green and Ridge Wells, juniors Cameron Estes, Evan Hill and Josh Hill, sophomores Stephen Jones and Hamilton Richardson and freshmen Mcgee Kilgore.
Scottsboro is the favorite entering the 6A boys matchup with Cullman perhaps being the main threat to the Wildcats’ claiming another title.
“We need to show up and do our job, and what should happen, will happen,” said Scottsboro coach Luke Robinson.
Meanwhile, running for Scottsboro in the Class 6A Girls Championship Race are seniors Maddie Gossett and Lauren Paradise, juniors Emma Bradford and Shelton Linville, sophomores Smith Bradford and Ally Campbell, freshmen Mabry Bonsall and Cambree Bradford, eighth-grader Mia Martin and seventh-grader Banks Bradford.
Robinson said Scottsboro will battle Mountain Brook, Homewood and Fort Payne among others in the quest to claim the program’s first Class 6A state title after winning 23 in 5A.
“The girls biggest focus is to believe as a whole that we can do it,” Robinson said. “We’re in a good spot.
Robinson said both Scottsboro teams must win the battle with themselves before they can win it against other runners.
“At some point in every race, everybody has that argument with themselves. You mind says stop but your gut says keep going, so it comes down to which one wins out,” Robinson said. “(The state meet) comes down to who wants it more and who is tougher.”
Pisgah — The Pisgah girls and boys cross country teams will try to bring home the program’s first state titles during the Class 1A-2A Girls and Boys State Championship Races on Saturday.
The 1A-2A Girls Championship Race is at 10:30 a.m. while the 1A-2A Boys Championship Race is at 11:30 a.m.
Both teams advanced after strong sectional team finishes, Pisgah winning the Class 1A-2A Girls Section 4 championship while the boys were the 1A-2A Boys Section 4 runner-up.
Running for Pisgah’s girls are Laura Allbritton, Addyson Barnett, Rhylee Bell, Katie Edwards, Navaeh Evans, Destiny Lewis, Kimberly Miller, Emma Sisk, Kayana Stewart and Jazimine Wilson. Running for Pisgah’s boys are Emanuel Elizondo, Brodie Ferguson, Bob Johnson, Tristan Little, Brodie Overdear, Bryant Overdear, Mason Overdear, Ethan Smith, Jake Smith and Koen Smith.
Pisgah’s top competition in the Class 1A-2A Girls race are Cold Springs, Hatton, Bayshore and the University School. On the boys side, Pisgah must contend with Cold Springs, Sand Rock, Hatton, Tharptown and St. Lukes.
“The keys to running well sat is simple. We have to go and compete with the same level of intensity we had at sectionals. On paper we don’t have much of a chance, but we are there and that gives us a puncher’s chance. We tend to run well on the Oakville course. All my kids like it. In the past we have set many PR's on the course.”
NSM — North Sand Mountain senior Lane Gamble close his career by trying to win an individual state championship in the Class 1A-2A Boys Cross Country Championship.
Gamble, who finished second in last week’s 1A-2A Section 4 race, is making his second all-time state appearance after running as a sophomore after NSM qualified then as a team.
“I think being there before will help him,” said NSM head coach Colby Palmer. “He knows about the emotions and hype and he is ready to use that for his advantage. He is ready to come out and compete. Lane has to run his race and focus on his personal time. He does not need to focus on anyone but himself. He has prepared his whole career for this and he is up for the challenge. He is super focused. He said it was a bittersweet feeling knowing it is his last race as a high schooler, but he is focused and ready to run.”
Section — Seventh-graders Taylor Bell and Kerby Brooks will run for Section during the Class 1A-2A Girls Cross Country Championship Race (10:30 a.m.).
Bell and Brooks earned their state-qualifying berths after posting 16th- and 17th-place finishes during last week’s sectionals.
The Sectionals was only the second meet of the season that they have run the 3.1-mile course and they both set new (personal records),” said Section coach Melissa McCutchen. “I feel like if they keep up the same intensity at the state meet and run with the same determination that they did at Sectionals, they will be successful."
Skyline — Sophomore Trever Saint will represent the Vikings during the Class 1A-2A Cross Country Championship race.
Saint is coming of a 27th-place finish at sectionals, which earned him a state-qualifying spot as an individual. It’s the third state appearance for the sophomore, who also qualified during his seventh-grade and freshmen seasons.
“I am looking for Trever to run his best race this season,” said Skyline coach Rhonda Saint. “He got off to a bit of a slow start, but he's made improvements. I would love to see him beat his personal best time. The course is great. He knows it well. The weather will be perfect Saturday. He just has to show up and leave nothing on the course.”
