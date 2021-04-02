The Pisgah varsity girls softball team came up one game shy of championship on the coast this week.
The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles fell to 6A Hartselle 6-3 in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Classic III in Gulf Shores on Wednesday.
Pisgah (15-5) finished 6-1 in the event, going undefeated in pool play on Monday and Tuesday before posting two tournament wins on Wednesday.
The Eagles defeated three Class 7A teams, one 5A team, a state-ranked 1A team and one out-of-state opponent.
Kennedy Barron went 6-0 in the pitching circle for Pisgah. The Duke signee did not allow a run and surrendered 12 hits while totaling 30 strikeouts over 24 innings pitched during the three-day event.
Wednesday
Hartselle 6, Pisgah 3 — Hartselle became the first team to score a run against the Eagles in the tournament during the teams’ semifinal matchup.
After Pisgah scored first — the Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Lila Kate Wheeler doubled, moved to second on Madeline Flammia’s single and scored on Barron’s RBI sacrifice fly — Hartselle (16-11) scored four runs in the bottom of the first and two in the second to build a five-run lead. Pisgah got two runs back in the top of the third on Flammia’s RBI double and Molly Heard’s RBI sacrifice fly and brought the tying run to the plate before Hartselle got a fly out to end it. The game lasted just three innings because of the game’s time limit.
Hartselle and Athens were declared the tournament’s co-champs after inclement weather prevented the finals from being played.
Pisgah 3, Sparkman 0 — The Eagles defeated Class 7A No. 9 Sparkman to reach the semifinal round.
Karlee Holcomb’s two-run single gave Pisgah the lead in the first inning, and Heard added an RBI double in the second. The Eagles also got one hit each from Wheeler, Flammia and Bella Bobo.
Barron recorded four strikeouts over four innings pitched to get the win in the circle.
Pisgah 4, West Point 0 — Barron pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts while also driving in two runs at the plate as the Eagles opened tournament play with a win over Class 5A West Point.
The Eagles also got one hit and one RBI from Flammia, an RBI from Heard and a single from Hannah Duncan.
Tuesday
Pisgah 1, Alma Bryant 0 — Pisgah finished pool play undefeated thanks to a win over the Class 7A Hurricanes.
Wheeler singled and scored the game’s lone run on Barron’s fielder’s choice in the first inning. The Eagles had seven hits, with Bobo and Mara Anderson posting two each while Wheeler, Flammia and Holcomb had one each.
Barron pitched a three-hit shutout for the Eagles. She struck out six Alma Bryant batters over six innings pitched.
Pisgah 8, Marshall County (Tenn.) 0 — The Eagles struck for three runs in the first inning before adding three runs in the third and two runs in the fourth for the win over an out-of-state opponent.
Duncan, a Wallace State signee, finished 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs while Flammia was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored and Wheeler was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Barron doubled and drove in a run, Heard doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored two runs, Holcomb walked and drove in a run and Julianne Davis singled.
Barron pitched three innings and recorded five strikeouts while allowing just three hits to earn the win in the circle. Piper Anderson recorded two strikeouts while pitching the final two innings.
Monday
Pisgah 11, Sweet Water 0 — The Eagles scored three runs in the first inning before tacking on seven more runs in the second during a convincing win over Class 1A No. 7-ranked Sweet Water.
Holcomb finished 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs and Barron was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs while Wheeler was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Bobo had one hit and one RBI, Kaylee McAllister singled and Heard walked and drove in a run.
Barron got the win in the circle, pitching two innings and striking out two. Flammia pitched the final two innings and struck out two.
Pisgah 6, Enterprise 0 — Barron pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts and drove in two runs as the Eagles opened pool play of the Gulf Coast Classic III with a win over Class 7A Enterprise.
Heard finished 3-for-3 with an RBI while Duncan, Holcomb and Claudia Barron had one hit and one RBI each.
