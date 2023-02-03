NSM’s Levi Pettijohn signed to play college football for Millsaps College during a signing ceremony on Wednesday. Pictured seated (left to right) are Satanta Pettijohn, Levi Pettijohn and Randy Pettijohn. Standing are NSM assistant coach Scott Hall, NSM assistant coach Christin Anderson, NSM head coach Keith Kirby, NSM assistant coach Colt Shrader and NSM assistant principal Brooke Crawford.