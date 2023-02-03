Levi Pettijohn is an example of it only takes one coach to like what he sees to lead a player to the collegiate level.
Pettijohn recently took part in a prospects camp in Birmingham attended by college coaches from various schools.
After the camp, Millsaps College assistant head coach Cory York approached Pettijohn, and after a couple of visits to the school, the former North Sand Mountain standout committed to the Majors.
Pettijohn made it official Wednesday, inking with Millsaps during a signing ceremony at North Sand Mountain High School in Higdon.
“I met coach York, took a couple of visits and decided to go there,” Pettijohn said. “I’ve worked hard for this (opportunity). It’s been my goal ever since I was little.”
Pettijohn was a four-year starter for NSM on the offensive and defensive lines. He was a three-time all-region selection, a two-time All-Jackson County selection his junior and senior seasons and was honorable mention all-county as a sophomore.
“Well deserved,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby of Pettijohn’s signing. “He always practiced the right way, played the right way, worked out the right way. He’s physically put together and has the work ethic (needed for college football). Couldn’t happen to a better kid. Tickled for him.”
Millsaps is an NCAA Division III college located in Jackson, Mississippi. It competes in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA).
Pettijohn said playing at the next level will have its challenges, but he believes his time at NSM has him prepared.
“Had a lot of great coaches here push me to make me better,” he said. “I know it’ll be a lot different, a lot harder, but I’m excited.”
Pettijohn, who plans to major in education and wants to teach and coach after his playing days end, is expected to play defensive tackle for Millsaps. He finished his NSM career with 228 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss and six quarterback sacks, nine quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles. He made a career-high 72 tackles (12 for a loss) during the 2022 season.
Pettijohn helped NSM go to the playoffs all four seasons that he played varsity football and was a part of two Class 2A state quarterfinal teams and NSM’s first region-championship winning team in 2020.
“Lot of good memories,” Pettijohn said of his NSM career. “Making it to the quarterfinals and winning a region championship are definitely some of the best (memories). And I made lot of friendships through (football) too.”
Kirby hopes Pettijohn’s signing is motivation for current and future Bison.
“He’s had a very positive impact on our program,” Kirby said. “It’s good for our program and good for these young guys to see the way he did it and how he got there.”
