Levi Pettijohn

NSM defensive lineman Levi Pettijohn has signed to play college football at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Levi Pettijohn is an example of it only takes one coach to like what he sees to lead a player to the collegiate level.

Pettijohn recently took part in a prospects camp in Birmingham attended by college coaches from various schools.

