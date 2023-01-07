The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team avenged its season-opening loss on Thursday.
The Wildcats held off visiting Franklin County (Tennessee) for a 49-48 win over the Rebels at Hambrick Hall.
The Wildcats held off visiting Franklin County (Tennessee) for a 49-48 win over the Rebels at Hambrick Hall.
The Wildcats held off visiting Franklin County (Tennessee) for a 49-48 win over the Rebels at Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro (11-6) has now won five of its last six games while evening the series with its out-of-state foe. Franklin County defeated Scottsboro 61-56 in Winchester, Tennessee back on Nov. 17.
Franklin County had the advantage early in Thursday’s rematch, leading 15-11 after one quarter. But Scottsboro moved in front 27-20 at halftime and led 36-30 entering the fourth quarter. The Rebels used a 13-2 scoring run to build a 43-38 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Scottsboro countered with an 11-2 run of its own to take a 49-45 lead. Franklin County swished a 3-pointer to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 49-48 with 4.6 seconds remaining, and had the ball back with less than three seconds left after Scottsboro missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw opportunity. But after a timeout, the Rebels turned it over on the inbounds pass, sealing the win for Scottsboro.
Jadaya Edmondson scored a team-high 13 points and Madison Rains pitched in nine for Scottsboro while Adair Holland and Morgan
Perkins scored eight points each, Alyssa Paschal had five, Caroline Dawson had four and Bree Sexton had two.
Madison King and Danica Stovall scored 13 points each for Franklin County (6-11).
DAR 66, Woodville 54 — At Grant, the Panthers hung tough but fell to Class 4A DAR Thursday night.
Woodville (13-7) trailed 18-9, 32-23 and 48-42 at the quarter breaks, but DAR sank 8 of 13 free-throw attempts down the stretch in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Jessica Sirten and Lannah Grace Beard scored 12 and 11 points respectively for Woodville, which also got nine from Anna Robertson, seven from Karlee Hutchens, six from Kallie Brown, five from Jerzey Jones and four from Michaela Jones.
Lauren Buchanan led DAR with 25 points while Ashlyn Foster had 18 and Caitlyn O’Neal had 14.
Boys
DAR 78, Woodville 46 — At Grant, the visiting Panthers had their four-game winning streak snapped by Class 4A DAR.
Woodville (8-12) trailed 22-5, 44-19 and 64-35 at the quarter breaks.
Trey Stone scored 15 points, Damien Benson netted 10 and Cameron Dolberry had nine for the Panthers, who also got five from Sam Peek, four from Jase Dulaney, two from Wyatt Hutchens and one from Carter Johnson.
Zachary Ayers and Peyton Eggleston scored 14 points each for DAR while Lathan Miles added 12.
