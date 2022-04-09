The Section baseball team was down in its best-of-three series with Class 2A No. 5-ranked Ider, but the Lions proved Thursday they were not out.
After losing Game 1 on Tuesday, the Lions rallied for a 10-9 win in Game 2 before winning the series-deciding Game 3 by a 5-4 score to claim the Class 2A Area 15 Championship Thursday night at Section High School.
It’s the ninth area championship in the past 11 seasons for Section and the first under coach Luke Pope, a Section alum, who took over during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
The area title means Section (9-10, 5-1) will open the Class 2A playoffs by hosting a best-of-three series against the Area 9 runner-up on April 22-23. Ider (17-7, 5-1) finishes as the area runner-up and will travel to play the Area 9 champ in the opening round.
Drake McCutchen got the win on the mound in both games for Section. He threw 42 pitches in relief in Game 1 before starting Game 2 and throwing 78 pitches to reach his allotment of pitches for the day. Dillan Pope came on to pitch the final two innings in Game 3, earning the save as the Lions clinched the area crown.
The teams traded runs in the first inning of Game 3 — Logan Patterson had an inside-the-park home run for the Lions — before Section took a 2-1 lead in the second when Pope reached on an Ider error and ultimately scored on a passed ball. After Ider tied the game in the third, Section built a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the inning when Braden Arndt singled and scored on Patterson’s RBI double, Patterson scored on McCutchen’s RBI single and McCutchen scored on Jacob Stinger’s RBI double.
Ider got one run each in the fourth and fifth innings, but Pope struck out the side in sixth for Section before retiring the Hornets in order in the seventh to seal the Section win.
Patterson finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Lions while McCutchen and Stringer both went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Arndt was 1-for-3.
McCutchen finished with eight strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk. Pope finished with three strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings, retiring all seven batters he faced.
Section forced the decisive Game 3 by winning a back-and-forth Game 2 that totaled five lead changes.
Section took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on Blake Henry’s RBI double, Pope’s RBI single and Keaton Morris’ RBI groundout. Ider countered with a five-run top of the third and led 7-4 entering the bottom of the fifth, but Section tallied four runs that inning to take an 8-7 lead. McCutchen and Stringer walked to start the inning, with McCutchen scoring on a balk and Stringer scoring on Carter Cooper’s RBI single. Cooper then scored the tying run on Pope’s RBI groundout, after doubling, Henry scored on a wild pitch as the Lions regained the lead.
Three Section errors helped Ider retake the lead at 9-8 in the top of the sixth, but the Lions went back in front in the bottom of the sixth when Arndt singled and scored on McCutchen’s RBI triple and McCutchen scored on Stringer’s RBI sacrifice fly. McCutchen then struck out the side in the seventh for Section to force Game 3.
Game 1 | Ider 5, Section 2 — The Hornets used a four-run fifth inning to win the series opener on Tuesday in a game played at Fort Payne High School’s turf field.
Section took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Braden Arndt singled, stole second base and went to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Drake McCutchen’s RBI single.
Ider tied it the game on Hayden Jackson’s RBI double in the bottom of the second before taking a 5-1 lead in the fifth thanks to a two-run single by Andrew Blevins, who finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Layne White and Blevins then scored on passed balls to give the Hornets a four-run lead.
Section got a run back in the second when Keaton Morris reached on an error and scored on Arndt’s RBI double. But the Lions stranded Arndt in the sixth and brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh after Carter Cooper and Dillan Pope both singled, but Ider reliever Keegan Whitaker struck out the next two batters to end the game.
Jacob Cooper recorded 11 strikeouts over five innings pitched for Section while Pope struck out two in an inning pitched in relief.
