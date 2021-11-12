The defending Class 1A girls basketball state champion Skyline Vikings came up short against one of 3A’s top teams.
Visiting Susan Moore built a 22-point halftime lead and stymied the Vikings’ comeback efforts in the second half to post a 60-45 win at Skyline High School Tuesday night.
The game was a matchup of teams that played in the state tournament a year ago.
Skyline coach Ronnie McCarver said the combination of Susan Moore’s good play and the Vikings’ own miscues were too much to overcome.
“We were making too many mistakes,” he said. “We’d get it cut down and we’d do something bad, take a bad shot, get out of position on defense. ”
The Vikings did not shoot well Tuesday night, connecting on just 16 of 45 shot attempts while making only 3 of 17 shots from the 3-point arc and only 10 of its 20 free-throw attempts. Skyline also committed 18 turnovers.
After Kenzie Manning’s 3-pointer pulled the Vikings within 9-7 with 2:37 left in the first half, Susan Moore (1-1) held Skyline scoreless over the next 7:42 on the way to eventually building a 32-10 halftime lead.
Skyline (0-2) tried to rally in the second half but never got the deficit below 13 points.
Kaina King scored a team-high 15 points for Skyline while Manning netted 11, Gracie Rowell added 10 and Brinlee Potts had seven.
Lani Smallwood scored 22 points for Susan Moore while Cali Smallwood had 13 and Marina Bryan had 10.
