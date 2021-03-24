The third hat trick in the history the four-year-old Scottsboro varsity boys soccer could not have come at a better time.
Marcos Francisco’s third goal proved to be the game-winner during Scottsboro’s 4-3 victory at New Hope Monday night.
Scottsboro (3-11) took an early lead on Juan Tomas’ first career goal, which was assisted by Elijah Moorman, but New Hope tied it 1-all at halftime.
Scottsboro got two straight goals from Francisco to take a 3-1 lead, and after New Hope tied it 3-all, Francisco delivered the game-winning goal late in the second half to give the Wildcats the victory.
Girls
Scottsboro 7, New Hope 0 — At New Hope, the Wildcats opened up a 5-0 halftime lead on the way to the victory Monday night.
Nevada Champion and Maddie West scored two goals each for Scottsboro (4-10) while Ally Wilkes, Rosaura Diego and Allie Scott scored one each. It was Wilkes’ first career goal.
Goalkeeper Lydia West had seven saves during the shut-out victory.
Junior Varsity Girls
Scottsboro 2, Elkmont 0 — At Scottsboro, Cristina Francisco and Hope Leek scored one goal each to lead the Wildcats to the win over Elkmont at the Bynum Soccer Complex Monday night.
