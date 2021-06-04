Skyline’s inaugural high school fishing season has already produced a major award for two of its anglers.
Jacob Baugh and Scott York won the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School Junior Division Anglers of the Year award.
The duo finished the season with a winning total of 888 points. The points were comprised from finishes during the regular-season’s four tournaments.
Skyline had another angler duo, Eli Sanders and Kristian King, tie for sixth place (875 points) while Jack Pickett and Dallas Fuhrman were 17th (851), Matthew Venable and Elijah Edmonds were 28th (589), Jocelyn Boles and Haisa Haislip were 29th (580) and Brody Berninger and Landon Rousseau were 32nd (576).
All six Skyline angler duos qualified to fish the Alabama High School B.A.S.S. Nation High School Junior Division State Tournament next Thursday on Neeley Henry Lake in Gadsden (Coosa Landing).
Scottsboro duos Trip Nelson-Will Harrington, Tyler Shelton-John Carter Heikkinen and Parker Dodson-Preston Dodson will also fish the Junior Division state tournament.
Senior division — Scottsboro had three angler duos finish in the Top 20 in the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School Senior Division Anglers of the Year standings.
Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon finished 11th with 834 points while Barclay Butler and Connor McLaughlin were 16th (824), Kolby Clark and Landon Grider were 19th (810), Cameron Thompson and Grant West were 31st (785), Holland Griggs and Reed Potter were 86th (671), Ethan Roberts and Thomas Stewart were 148th (427), Lucas Jones and Palmer Norris were 189th (245), Jake Benson and Jake Vance were 211th (209), Luke Dixson and Eli Sparks were 228th (171) and Matt Croft 233rd (156).
Meanwhile, Skyline’s Jordan Guest and Landon Guest finished 89th (659 points) while Bryant Kennamer and Daniel Olinger were 111th (570), Hank Utter and Sam Utter 131st (476) and Jordan Fuhrman and Gabriel Petty were 218th (191).
Scottsboro’s angler duos that qualifier for state were Anderson-Widgeon, Butler-McLaughlin, Clark-Grider, Thompson-West, Griggs-Potter and Jones-Norris. For Skyline, Jordan Guest and Landon Guess qualified for state.
The Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School Senior Division is Friday and Saturday at Weiss Lake (Leesburg Landing).
