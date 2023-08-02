The North Jackson football team were in a number of games into the fourth quarter with a chance to win last season, only to fall short.
That’s made the emphasis on performing well in the fourth quarter that much greater during the Chiefs’ offseason preparation.
“We focus on the fourth quarter,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis, Jr. “The fourth quarter is where a lot of the games are won or lost. We really have been pushing our kids to make that their focus.”
Hollis and seniors CJ Gulley, Jonathan Linderman and Nick Jernigan discussed North Jackson’s upcoming season last Friday during the Jackson-DeKalb Media Day at the Tom Bevill Center in Rainsville.
As Hollis and Co. work to be a four-quarter team, they want to rely on a brand of physical, disciplined football, a style of play that has led many North Jackson teams to great heights throughout the years.
“We still believe in the brand of football where you’ve got to be able to run the football and you’ve got to be able to stop the run. If you’re able to do that and play good defense and take advantage of what the defense gives you from an offensive perspective, you’re going to have the chance for success. The main thing to that is the attention to detail…you’ve got to eliminate all the mistakes,” Hollis said.
“We have a standard. The standard at North Jackson is high. There’s been a lot of success. But the process that you go through is making sure you’re taking care of that on a daily basis. It’s not something that just happens because you’ve got a certain uniform. We’ve been building that process. The attention to detail, doing things right every day, in and out, understanding that the big things pay off in the end. But you can’t cheat the process. There’s no magic pill, there’s no way to just wish it to happen. It’s very simple, it’s all about hard work — work hard everyday, you’re there, you’re doing what you’re supposed to do and you’re learning. Football comes down to fundamentals. It’s about getting better everyday and staying to that standard we have for ourselves as a team and a community.”
The North Jackson community loves football and its Chiefs, and all three players said it’s an honor to suit up each Friday to represent their school and community.
“It’s always been a football community. We all love football,” Gulley said. “Our team is a family. We want to come together to win every week.”
Some of that North Jackson past is now North Jackson present with the return of two former assistant coaches to the staff, including Barry Shrader, who is back for a second tenure as defensive coordinator after serving in that role from 1988-2007, including the Chiefs’ Class 4A state-championship winning team in 1993. Also back on the staff is Sam Houston, a former North Jackson assistant and NJHS principal.
“You try to surround your kids with as much tradition as you can with (coaches) that it has mattered to,” Hollis said.
Jernigan said the Chiefs are anxious for the 2023 season to get underway, which starts unofficially with North Jackson hosting NSM and Sylvania in a three-team jamboree before playing its season opener at archrival Scottsboro on Sept. 1.
Linderman echoed that readiness.
“The coaches have prepared us all (offseason) for this,” he said, “and we just can’t wait to get out there against Scottsboro in Week 1.”
