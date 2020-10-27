The Hollywood Middle School boys basketball team gave their new coach his first win Monday night.
The Hawks defeated Flat Rock 46-19 to give Caleb Henshaw his first coaching win. Henshaw is a Section High School alum who helped the Lions reach the Class 2A State Basketball Final Four in 2016.
“I believe that Caleb is going to be one of the next great coaches in this area,” said Hollywood principal and girls basketball coach Michael Wilborn. “Caleb has a plethora of knowledge about the game and he is up all hours of the night sending texts and calling me bouncing ideas off of me. Caleb loves the game and he also relates very well with the kids. I am very impressed with his desire and his competitiveness to want to be the best. Caleb is a great guy to have on our staff here at Hollywood.”
The Hawks led 25-0, 31-6 and 36-12 at the quarter breaks.
Dimitri Patides scored 26 points for Hollywood while Eric Rayburn had 10 points and Braeden Smith added eight. Max Ramirez scored 10 points for Flat Rock while Cameron Belcher had five and Taylor Grider had four.
Scottsboro 33, Albertville 30 — At Albertville, coach A.J. Petty’s Scottsboro seventh-grade boys basketball team opened its season with a victory on Monday.
Scottsboro led 8-2, 14-9 and 23-22 at the quarter breaks.
Nate Swafford led the Wildcats with 10 points while Cooper Harding had eight, Cohen Thompson six, Antonio Brocks five and Lawson Lee three.
Bridgeport 29, Macedonia 20 — At Bridgeport, the Tigers used a fast start to down visiting Macedonia on Monday.
Bridgeport built a 7-1 lead after one quarter and was in front 17-10 at halftime and 23-12 after three quarters.
Peyton Miller scored 10 points while Ethan Gordan had nine and Cooper Blizard and Kane Moore had four each for the Tigers. Avery Kelser scored eight points for Macedonia while Noah Haynes had four.
Rosalie 64, Woodville 35 — At Woodville, Rosalie cruised to a season-opening win on Monday.
The Tigers led 20-7, 44-21 and 58-21 at the quarter breaks.
Legion McCrary scored 17 points to lead Rosalie while Levi Horton and Kristian Raines netted 14 each. Ronald Clark scored 14 points and Mason Jones added 13 for Woodville.
Skyline 45, Dutton 6 — At Dutton, the Vikings cruised to the win Monday night.
Scott York scored seven points for the Vikings. Jake Johnson scored four points for Dutton.
Albertville 34, Scottsboro 29 — At Albertville, the Scottsboro eight-grade boys basketball team fell short after battling back from a big early deficit in its season opener on Monday.
Scottsboro trailed 16-4 after one quarter before pulling within 22-14 at halftime and 26-22 after three quarters.
Luke Barber scored eight points and Jake Jones netted six for Scottsboro while Trip Nelson and Trent Wilson scored five each.
Girls
Skyline 36, Dutton 26 — At Dutton, Skyline rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Tigers Monday night.
Dutton led 7-4 after one quarter before Skyline led 14-12 at halftime and 26-22 after three quarters.
Katie Roach led Skyline with 17 points. Ali Romans scored 16 points for Dutton while Jasmine Jonathan had four, Violet McKeechan three and Emma Sisk two.
Macedonia 34, Bridgeport 20 — At Bridgeport, visiting Macedonia pulled away from the Tigers in the second half to post the win.
Macedonia led 5-2 after one quarter and 14-12 at halftime before taking a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Zella Johnson scored 13 points for Macedonia while Julianna Varner scored seven, Ava Harper six and Landon Robertson and Dixie Sparks four each. Adilene Quezada scored 10 points and Kiersten McKinney netted six for Bridgeport.
