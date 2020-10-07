The Pisgah varsity girls cross country team posted a Top-5 finish while running on the banks of Lake Guntersville.
The Eagles finished fifth in the Lake Guntersville Invitational’s Class 1A-4A Girls 5K Race in Guntersville on Saturday.
Pisgah closed with a team score of 119, six points back of fourth-place Ider (113). Class 3A J.B. Pennington (48 points) won the team title while 4A teams White Plains (57) and Ashville (79) were second and third respectively.
Nevaeh Evans was 17th (23:04.24) and Kayana Stewart was 18th (23:05.04) for Pisgah while Jazimine Wilson was 32nd (23:48.89), Serenity Olinger 33rd (23:53.23), Riley Grider 47th (25:10.02), Emma Sisk 49th (25:13.40), Laily Brown 57th (26:11.66), Kimberly Miller 69th (27:30.36), Addison Goff 76th (27:59.68), Madison Phillips 80th (28:17.49), Kinsley Phillips 95th (22:45.59).
For Skyline, Katie Roach finished 64th (26:41.63) while Kaylee Bullock was 97th (34:28.11).
Class 1A-4A Varsity Boys 5K Race — Pisgah finished sixth with a team score of 160. The Eagles were the top finishing Class 2A team.
Mason Overdear paced Pisgah with a 25th-place finish (18:59.31) while Brodie Overdear was 31st (19:07.91), Bob Johnson 32nd (19:12.07), Austin Wilson 36th (19:26.08), Bryant Overdear 49th (20:25.46), Jake Smith 52nd (20:48.11) and Tristan Hutson 71st (22:11.70).
Meanwhile, Skyline finished 13th (330 team score). Trever Saint finished 48th (20:21.93) for the Vikings while Jamison Rowell was 61st (21:24.73), Colby Hambrick 79th (23:11.89), Kristian King 80th (23:21.33), Nathan Palmieri 104th (27:05.37) and Scott York 105th (27:16.95).
Varsity Boys ‘B’ 5K Race — Pisgah finished eighth with a team score of 233.
Koen Smith finished 47th (22:17.15) for the Eagles while Emanuel Elizondo was 51st (22:30.99), Holden Goff 52nd (22:33.71), Bailey Johnson 60th (23:16.46), Ethan Smith 72nd (24:22.95), Austin Mabry 88th (26:16.88) and Alex Elizondo (28:07.89).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.