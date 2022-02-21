The Scottsboro BassCats placed two 6-Man Teams inside the Top 10 of the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation’s Lake Guntersville Regional Tournament in Scottsboro last weekend.
Scottsboro’s 6-Man Team 1, consisting of angler duos Connor McLaughlin and Barclay Butler, Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon and Grant West and Lydia West, finished second with 11 fish weighing 34.37 pounds. Meanwhile, Scottsboro’s 6-Man Team 2, consisting of Jackson Reed and Thomas Stewart, Reed Potter and Holland Griggs and Trip Nelson and Will Harrington, finished sixth with nine fishing weighing 27.42 pounds.
Also in the team standings, Skyline’s 6-Man Team 1 (Jordan Guest, Landon Guest, Eli Sanders, Kristian King, Jacob Baugh and Scott York) finished 19th with seven fish for 18.57 pounds while its Team 2 (Bryant Kennamer, Daniel Olinger, Matthew Venable, Elijah Edmonds, Landon Rousseau and Brody Berninger) was 27th with six fish weighing 14.34 pounds. Pisgah’s 6-Man Team (Dallon Phillips, Brantley Barrentine, Madelyn Griffith, Cape Duncan, Bode Smith and Parker Law finished 38th with four fish weighing 9.95 pounds, Scottsboro’s Team 3 (Palmer Nance, Lucas Jones, Jake Vance, John Will Potterfield, Jess Goggans and Drake Dooley) was 42nd with three fish with 8.38 pounds, Scottsboro’s Team 4 (Luke Dixson, Tanner Rhymer, Cooper Harding, Lawson Lee, Parker Dodson and Preston Dodson) was 44th with two fish with weighing 7.53 pounds, Section’s 6-Man Team (Dillan Pope, Carter Cooper, Carson Hancock, Avery Kesler, Brycen Lowe and Easton Smart) 56th with one fish for 1.97 pounds and Skyline’s Team 3 (Dawson Pace, Nathaniel Knopps, Cody Carden, Gabriel Petty, Sam Utter and Levi Wilkinson) with one fish for 1.93 pounds.
In the individual standings, Scottsboro’s Stewart and Reed were the top local finishing angler duo, finishing ninth with a five-fish catch weighing 16.74 pounds.
Here are the individual finishers for local teams. The number of fish and pounds are listed in parenthesis:
Scottsboro
9. Thomas Stewart-Jackson Reed (5-16.75)
28. Buckner Anderson-Greyson Widgeon (5-12.13)
30. Connor McLaughlin-Barclay Butler (3-11.87)
40. Trip Nelson-Will Harrington (3-9.58)
48. Palmer Norris-Lucas Jones (3-8.38)
52. Reed Potter-Holland Griggs (3-8.05)
55. Luke Dixson-Tanner Rhymer (2-7.53)
93. Grant West-Lydia West (1-3.42)
Skyline
36. Jordan Guest-Landon Guest (4-10.34)
49. Eli Sanders-Kristian King (3-8.23)
63. Brody Berninger-Landon Rousseau (3-6.88)
78. Daniel Olinger-Bryant Kennamer (2-5.12)
112. Matthew Venable-Elijah Edmonds (1-2.34)
122. Cody Carden-Gabriel Petty (1-1.93)
Pisgah
87. Dallon Phillips-Brantley Barrentine (2-4.67)
104. Madelyn Griffith-Cape Duncan (1-2.65)
105. Bode Smith-Parker Law (1-2.63)
Section
121. Dillan Pope-Carter Cooper (1-1.97)
