The Scottsboro softball posted a winning showing in the Auburn Softball Tournament in the Auburn-Opelika-Phenix City area on Saturday.
The Class 5A No. 10-ranked Wildcats (12-5) defeated Central-Phenix City and Beauregard before falling to Dale County.
All three of Scottsboro’s games were played at Central-Phenix City High School.
Scottsboro won the opener in thrilling fashion, getting a go-ahead grand slam from Lana Emanuel in a 4-1 win over Central-Phenix City. Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning, Morgan Perkins singled, Amaya Whitson walked and Brooklyn McGee was intentionally walked — all with two outs — before Emanuel’s grand slam. Kambrie Doss had two hits for Scottsboro while McGee, Emanuel, Perkins, Austin McNeese and Anna Stuart Dawson had one hit each. Dawson pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out five to get the win while Alyssa Smart pitched 1 2/3 innings and got the save.
Scottsboro rolled past Beauregard 13-1 in Game 2. Dawson finished 3-for-3 with an RBI double and two RBI singles, Shila Wadkins hit a three-run homer, Doss was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, McNeese, Perkins and Smart (RBI) all had two hits and Ava Grace Long had one hit. Smart pitched a five-inning one hitter with 10 strikeouts to earn the win over Beauregard. Bailey Abernathy, a former two-year starter at North Jackson, had the lone hit for Beauregard.
The Wildcats fell to Dale County in their final game of the day. Down 4-0 after three innings, Scottsboro cut the deficit to 4-3 but was unable to complete the comeback. Dawson and Smart had two hits and one RBI each while Perkins had one hit and two walks, Emannuel had one hit and one RBI and McGee, McNeese and Doss had one hit each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.