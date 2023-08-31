The first ever meeting between Lexington and Pisgah was shaping up to be forgettable for the Eagles.
Turnovers, mistakes and penalties hurt Pisgah, which trailed 28-7 entering the fourth quarter. But then suddenly, the game became quite memorable for Pisgah.
The Eagles scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 29-28 season-opening victory, the start of a memorable 2022 season in which Pisgah reached the Class 2A state semifinals.
“What I remember most about that game, proud of the most, was that the kids just kept playing,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “We played through the score. We’d moved the ball all night, but we shot ourselves in the foot, had a bunch of red zone turnovers. But they just kept playing and we ended up making enough plays in the fourth quarter to win.”
Pisgah will look to kickstart its 2023 season with another win over Lexington when the teams’ meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Pisgah’s Sam Kenimer Stadium.
Pruitt expects Lexington to come to Pisgah with revenge on its mind.
“I think they’ve got 11 or 12 seniors, a good bit of players back overall, and I think they’re coach already put out some stuff about (last year’s game), “ Pruitt said. “I know they’ll be ready to go. We’ve got to make sure we are.”
Lexington (1-0) enters the contest already with a game under its belt, a 42-25 win over Colbert Heights in new head coach Blake Killen’s debut with the program.
Pruitt said much off Lexington’s scheme is the same despite the coaching change, thought the Golden Bears have added the option to its offensive approach. Running backs Wyatt Arrowsmith and Bryon Lane are Lexington’s top playmakers, Pruitt said. “They make them go.”
The Eagles are coming off of a 33-14 two-quarter jamboree win at Glencoe last Friday night. After some initial defensive struggles with some unexpected formations from the Yellow Jackets on the first two possessions, the Eagles held Glencoe scoreless the rest of the half. Meanwhile, Pisgah scored on all but one of its six first-half possessions.
“I thought we had a good showing,” Pruitt said. “Watching the film, I felt like we blocked well and were able to get the ball to our playmakers. Defensively they gave us some looks were we expecting, but we adjusted. I thought we struck blockers and got off blocks and tackled. Thought we tackled pretty well.”
