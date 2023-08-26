A strong effort from Decatur Heritage spoiled the Section football team’s first game under new head coach Riley Edwards.
The host Eagles used a big second quarter to spark a 63-15 win over Section Friday night at West Morgan High School in Trinity.
Trailing 7-0 after one quarter, Section (0-1) trimmed the deficit to 7-6 on Brayden Williams’ touchdown run. But Decatur Heritage (1-0) scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to grab a 35-6 halftime lead.
Josh Varner added a second-half touchdown for the Lions, who host Valley Head (0-1) next week.
