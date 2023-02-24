The thing that carried Skyline all season wasn’t able to keep its season going.
Top-ranked Spring Garden handled No. 2 Skyline’s usually suffocating defense to defeat the Vikings 69-47 in the Class 1A Girls Northeast Regional championship game at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum Wednesday afternoon.
Spring Garden star Ace Austin, who holds offers from the likes of Alabama and Florida State, tallied 31 points and nine assists and took home Regional MVP honors while leading the Panthers to the win. Spring Garden shot 44% (27-of-61) for the game and committed just six turnovers, a season-low by a Skyline opponent.
“The thing I’m most disappointed about is we did some things (defensively) we have not done all year,” said Skyline head coach Ronnie McCarver. “Couldn’t get them in the spots I needed them to (be in), no where on defense where we needed to be. I don’t know if it was just (the magnitude) of the game or watching (Austin) or what. I knew we’d struggle scoring some, but defensively I thought we’d do a little better job. But we didn’t do the job we set out to do.”
Spring Garden (35-1) led 16-13 after one quarter and was in front 20-17 after Lexie Stucky’s layup for Skyline (29-5). But the Vikings were held scoreless for the next 4:59 and Spring Garden closed the second quarter on a 16-4 run to build a 36-21 halftime lead. The Panthers removed any chance of a Skyline rally by opening the third quarter on a 13-5 run and ultimately leading 61-32 entering the final quarter.
“At halftime, we talked about (the score) being 0-0,” said Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin. “I told them I didn’t care if they were behind or ahead at halftime. I said the first four minutes of the third quarter were the most important minutes of every game in the championship round. Let’s go out there and be very aggressive and very assertive defensively. I thought we did a great job. I’m very proud of how we played. Skyline’s a very good team. I can’t lie about it. We’ve been preparing for them for three or four weeks. We’ve been sliding things in practice here and there, and I thought a lot of that preparedness had us ready. We did a great job defensively of recognizing their set plays. We didn’t give them many points off their set plays. The points they did get were off broken plays. I thought that was huge. Our defensive assignments worked really well.”
Spring Garden, which dropped back to Class 1A after two seasons in 2A, plays Central Region champion No. 4 Loachapoka in the state semifinals in Birmingham on Monday.
“We took two (losses) to Pisgah (in the Class 2A regional finals the past two seasons),” Ace Austin said. “We weren’t getting a third one.”
Along with Ace Austin’s big game, Spring Garden got 16 points and nine rebounds from Hokes Bluff transfer Chloe Rule, nine points and 11 rebounds from Trion (Georgia) transfer Libby Brown and eight points and 10 rebounds from Maggie Jarrett. All four players made the all-regional tournament team.
Stucky posted a double-double in her final game as a Viking, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Stucky and Kaina King, who had nine points, four assists, two steals and three rebounds represented Skyline on the all-regional team. The Vikings also got eight points and three rebounds from Brinlee Potts, eight points, two steals and two rebounds from senior Kenzie Manning, four points and five rebounds from Blakely Stucky and two points from Audra Bellomy.
The loss ended Skyline’s hopes of winning a third straight regional title and advancing to the state tournament for the fourth time in five seasons.
“I’m still proud of them,” McCarver said of his players. “We had a good year, 29-5. A lot of people would’ve loved to play in this game. All the teams that beat us are all legit. We’ve got nothing to hold our heads down about. I just wish we’d had a better game than what we did. But we played against a Division I player. They’re going to be hard to beat as long as she’s there.”
