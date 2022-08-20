The Pisgah football played a preseason jamboree Friday night, but its offense looked to be in midseason form.

The Class 2A No. 8-ranked Eagles scored four first-quarter touchdowns and defeated visiting Glencoe 40-14 in a two-quarter varsity jamboree at Pisgah’s Sam Kenimer Stadium.

