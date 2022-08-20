The Pisgah football played a preseason jamboree Friday night, but its offense looked to be in midseason form.
The Class 2A No. 8-ranked Eagles scored four first-quarter touchdowns and defeated visiting Glencoe 40-14 in a two-quarter varsity jamboree at Pisgah’s Sam Kenimer Stadium.
“We were pretty explosive on offense and that was exciting to see,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “We got 26 points in the first quarter, and then got a turnover late in the second quarter and got to get in our two-minute drive and went and got a score out of it.”
The Eagles took a 7-0 lead on Mason Holcomb’s touchdown pass to Grant Smith, then went in front 14-7 on Luke Gilbert’s touchdown. After Glencoe tied it at 14-all, Pisgah got touchdowns from Holcomb and McCrary to take a 26-14 lead after one quarter before Holcomb found Jakob Kirby for a touchdown to push the Eagles’ lead to 33-14 in the second quarter.
Following Kirby’s interception late in the half, Holcomb found Gilbert for a touchdown and Dalton Johnson kicked his fourth PAT to send Pisgah to halftime with a 40-14 lead.
Gilbert and Brodie McBride scored touchdowns for the Eagles during the junior varsity half.
“Defensively, it took two drives for us to get adjusted,” Pruitt said. “After that, we started doing what we were supposed to. The defense got a big turnover there late (in the half) on Jakob’s interception and we made something of it.”
Pruitt said the Eagles came out of the jamboree healthy heading into next week’s season opener at Lexington.
“We got everybody on film and we can coach off of that,” Pruitt said. “I was pleased with how we played.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.