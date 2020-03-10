The Scottsboro varsity boys tennis team defeated a sectional rival to record its first victory of the season.
Scottsboro defeated visiting Arab 6-3 in a Class 4A-5A Section 8 match on Friday at the Bynum Tennis Complex.
Scottsboro (1-4, 1-3) won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches.
Matthew Chapman posted a 10-1 win at No. 1 singles for Scottsboro while Camp Metz won 11-9 at No. 2 singles, Hudson Thomas won 10-5 at No. 3 singles and Kiki Nolasco won 10-3 at No. 4 singles.
Chapman and Metz teamed up for a 10-4 victory at No. 1 doubles while Thomas and Nolasco won 10-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Meanwhile, Arab girls defeated Scottsboro 6-3 after winning two singles matches and two doubles matches.
Paige Megehee won 10-8 at No. 1 singles and Reese Murdock won 10-5 at No. 2 singles for Scottsboro (1-4, 1-3). They also teamed up for a 10-8 win at No. 1 doubles.
