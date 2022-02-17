When watching film of Sand Rock in preparation for Section’s matchup with the Wildcats in the Class 2A Northeast Sub-regionals, Section head coach Derek Wynn saw Sand Rock’s Jacob St. Clair “score about anytime he wanted to.”
Wynn knew right away the player he called Section’s “unsung hero” would draw the assignment of defending St. Clair.
“Kaden Bradford has guarded the other team’s best offensive guy all year,” Wynn said. “He never gets any credit, but he doesn’t worry about that. He just goes out and does his job.”
Bradford did his job again Tuesday night, holding St. Clair to just seven points and without a field goal while setting the tone defensively in the No. 3-ranked Lions’ 71-33 sub-regional victory.
“For Kaden to hold that guy (St. Clair) to no field goals is amazing. I bet that’s the first time in his career that’s happened to him,” Wynn said.
The win advanced Section (24-9) to the Northeast Regional for the first time since the 2017-18 season and for the 16th time overall.
The Lions played Cleveland in a Northeast Regional semifinal game at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum late Friday night. The Section-Cleveland winner plays either No. 8 North Sand Mountain (19-10) or No. 1 Midfield in the regional final on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 2:15 p.m.
Section pounced on Sand Rock from the start, building a 15-2 lead after one quarter before extending its advantage to 40-15 at halftime and 61-29 after three quarters.
“We jumped on them early, had a good first quarter and just kept it up,” said Wynn, whose team avenged a sub-regional loss at Sand Rock a year ago.
Logan Patterson scored a game-high 20 points for Section, including 13 during the Lions’ second-quarter surge. Jacob Cooper then scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter as Section put the game out of reach. The Lions also got nine points each from Dominik Blair and Alex Guinn, seven from Gabe Hilley, three from Braden Arndt and two each from Bradford and Drake McCutchen.
Jacob Cornejo scored eight points and St. Clair and Kaden Justice had seven each for Sand Rock, which was held to 16 points fewer than its previous season low point total.
Meanwhile, the win was Section’s fifth straight and its 11th win in its last 13 games.
The Lions’ 10 seniors also enjoyed a dominant win in their final home game. Section lost just once on its home court this season, going 13-1 with the lone loss coming in December to Class 4A No. 1-ranked Westminster Christian. The Lions also won Jackson County and Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championships on their home court.
“There’s a sense of urgency,” Wynn said of his team. “They’re locked in. They’re taking the game plan and just playing really well. Hopefully we keep that going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.