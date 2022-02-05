Jackson County lost another of its coaching legends this week.
Hall of Fame Bridgeport High School coach Kenneth Storey died on Tuesday. He was 82.
Storey coached numerous sports at Bridgeport High School in head and assistant coaching capacities, most notably serving as Bridgeport’s varsity boys basketball head coach from 1968-88, winning 300 games and one county tournament championship.
Storey’s 1984-85 Bridgeport boys team was his best one, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A at the end of the regular season, and winning Jackson County and Class 2A Area 16 Tournament championships while finishing 26-3. Story was named Jackson
County Coach of the Year that season. He also coached the first ever Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Basketball winner, Vincent Robinson, during the 1984-85 season. Story also coached the Bridgeport girls for several seasons, including a Jackson County Tournament championship in 1979.
After retiring from the Alabama education system, Storey coached basketball and volleyball just across the state-line at Tennessee schools Marion County and South Pittsburg for another decade. He later served several terms on the Jackson County Board of Education and was the longtime owner of Bridgeport Sports, a sporting goods store.
Storey, a 1957 Pisgah High School alum, was a basketball standout for the Eagles before playing basketball, baseball and tennis at Snead State Community College and then basketball at Athens State College.
Storey was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. The gymnasium at Bridgeport Middle School is named in his honor.
Funeral services for Storey were held Friday.
