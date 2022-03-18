The North Jackson baseball team rode a pair of stellar pitching performances to a Class 4A Area 14 series sweep.
Carson Smith and Landon Barnes combined on a one-hitter in Game 1 before Dalton Morris pitched a five-inning no-hitter in Game 2 in a doubleheader sweep of DAR Thursday night at Stevenson Park.
Smith recorded 14 strikeouts while allowing one hit and three walks over 6 1/3 innings. Barnes struck out two batters in 2/3 innings.
Smith also tripled at the plate and Barnes and Jonathan Linderman had one hit and one RBI while Blake Matthews had two hits, Jayden Eakin had one hit and Caden Wynne had an RBI.
Dalton Morris then pitched a no-hitter during the Chiefs’ 10-0 Game 2 victory. The senior closed with 11 strikeouts while allowing just two walks and one hit batter.
Macklin Guess had one hit, one walk, was hit by a pitch and two RBIs for North Jackson (7-6, 2-0) while Smith, Barnes and Nick Jernigan had one hit and one RBI each, Wynne had one hit and Matthews had an RBI.
Skyline 11, Woodville 0 — At Skyline, pitchers Gabe Waldrop and Daniel Olinger combined to pitch a no-hitter during Skyline’s Class 1A Area 15 win over rival Woodville on Thursday.
Waldrop recorded 10 strikeouts while allowing just one walk over four innings pitched to earn the win on the mound while Olinger struck out one in one inning of work.
At the plate, Bryant Kennamer finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Logan Avans went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Trevor Saint was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Skyline (1-5, 1-0) while Waldrop, Olinger and Weston Avans had one hit and one RBI each.
Christian Chambers drew a walk for Woodville (0-4, 0-1).
Scottsboro 15, James Clemens 12 — At Madison, Scottsboro scored eight runs in the third inning on the way to a win over the Class 7A Jets Thursday night.
Three Wildcats (Colton Atkinson, Waylon Farr and Landon Grider) hit home runs as the finished with a season-highs in hits (16) and runs (15).
Atkinson finished 5-for-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer, for Scottsboro (5-5) while Farr was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs. Grider hit a solo homer and finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Ty Blankenship was 2-for-5 with an RBI and Collin Perkins, Caleb Lynch and Wade Jones had one hit and one RBI each. Connor McLaughlin added two hits and Trey Cooper had an RBI.
Section 12, NSM 5 — At Higdon, the Lions scored four runs each in the final three innings to rally past North Sand Mountain in Game 1 of the team’s Class 2A Area 15 series on Thursday.
NSM (1-9, 0-3) led 4-0 after three innings before Section tied the game in the top of the fifth. NSM went back in front 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth, but Section (4-5, 3-0) scored four runs in the sixth and the seventh to seal the win.
Blake Henry, Drake McCutchen, Dylan Pope and Jacob Stringer all had two hits and two RBIs each for the Lions while Braden Arndt had three hits, Jacob Cooper had two hits and a walk and Jed Sparks had one hit and three RBIs. Cooper pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and posted seven strikeouts while earning the win on the mound.
Jackson Burgess had two hits, Mikey Poss had one hit and two RBIs, Mason Smith had one hit and one RBI for NSM. Poss also had seven strikeouts in four innings pitched.
The teams are scheduled to complete their area series today starting at 11 a.m. at Section High School.
Monday
Hazel Green 4, Scottsboro 3 — At Hazel Green, the home team scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge Scottsboro.
Scottsboro (4-5), which rallied for a 11-10 win over Hazel Green at home on March 3, fell behind 2-0 after two innings before taking the lead with a three-run third inning that featured Waylon Farr’s RBI groundout and Colton Atkinson’s two-run home run.
Atkinson, Farr, Collin Perkins (double), Connor McLaughlin, Landon Grider, Caleb Lynch and Ty Blankenship had one hit each for Scottsboro.
Crossville 5, Skyline 1 — At Skyline, visiting Class 5A Crossville scored four runs in the top of the ninth to get the extra inning win over the Vikings.
Sam Utter finished 2-for-3 with an RBI double for Skyline (0-4) while Logan Evans went 2-for-5 with a double and Gabe Waldrop walked and scored a run. Bryant Kennamer drew a pair of walks for the Vikings and Weston Avans also walked.
