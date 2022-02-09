Section and North Sand Mountain will square off in the Class 2A Area 15 Boys Basketball Tournament championship game for the second consecutive season.
Top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Section edged Ider 65-52 while second-seeded and No. 8 NSM held off third-seeded Pisgah 83-76 during Tuesday’s area tournament semifinal games at Section High School.
Section and NSM both earned sub-regional berths with the victories. They will play in the area finals Friday at 6 p.m. at SHS with the winner earning the right to host a sub-regional matchup on Feb. 15. The runner-up must travel in sub-regional play.
Section (22-9) got a tough test from fourth-seeded Ider (13-16), which ended the first quarter on a 12-0 run to lead 20-13 before ultimately leading by as many as 10 in the second quarter. But Section closed the second quarter with a 15-0 run to move in front 41-33 at halftime. The Lions led 48-40 after three quarters, and Logan Patterson scored 12 fourth-quarter points to help Section seal the win.
Patterson finished with a game-high 27 points for the Lions while Gabe Hilley had nine, Alex Guinn had eight, Jacob Cooper and Drake McCutchen had seven each and Kaden Bradford had four.
Hunter Robinson scored 18 points, Jesse Massey netted 12, Austin Shirley added 11 and Brody Chapman had nine for Ider, which is coached by Pisgah alum and former Section assistant Blaine Smith.
Meanwhile, NSM (18-8) built a double-digit halftime lead before having to hang on late to edge Pisgah in the other semifinal game.
After leading 22-18 after one quarter, the Bison held leads of 44-32 at halftime and 63-52 after three quarters. But Pisgah rallied in the fourth quarter, pulling to within 69-68 after two Legion McCrary’s 3-pointers and Rhyan Barrett’s two free throws midway through the period. But the Eagles were never able to take the lead and they missed three tying 3-pointers with approximately a minute remaining. NSM then sank 7 of 8 free-throw attempts in the final 53 seconds to secure the victory.
Derek Bearden scored a game-high 36 points for NSM, which also got 14 from Kaleb Helton, 10 from Kaden Brown, eight from Drue Carlton, five from Nyle Poore and four from Jonah Slay.
Barrett, a senior, scored 19 points in the second half and closed with a team-high 22 points for Pisgah (14-14), which saw its season come to a close. Jakob Kirby added 18 points for the Eagles while McCrary had 13, Mason Holcomb had 11 and senior Jake Hendricks had 10.
Class 1A Area 13 Tournament
Skyline 69, Woodville 47 — At Skyline, the top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Vikings held fourth-seeded Woodville scoreless in the third quarter to pull away for the Class 1A Area 13 Tournament semifinal win Wednesday night.
Skyline (21-7) advanced to play third-seeded Valley Head in area tournament title game Friday at 7 p.m. at Skyline. Valley Head defeated second-seeded Cedar Bluff 75-63 in the Wednesday’s other semifinal game.
The Vikings got a challenge from rival Woodville (10-18), which led 21-15 after one quarter before trailing just 36-34 at halftime. But Skyline shut out the Panthers in the third quarter and carried a 49-34 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Weston Avans scored 18 points, Will Avans netted 15 and Bryant Kennamer added 12 for Skyline, which also got eight from Jayten Prince and seven apiece from Chase Bickers and Scott York.
Caleb Dolberry and Garrett Copeland scored 12 points each and Damien Benson added 10 for Woodville, which had its season come to end with the setback.
Class 4A Area 14 Tournament
Madison County 64, North Jackson 61 — At Grant, third-seeded Madison County avenged two regular-season losses to second-seeded North Jackson during the Class 4A Area 14 Tournament semifinals Tuesday night at DAR High School.
The loss ended the season for North Jackson (12-13), which trailed 22-16, 33-32 and 48-41 at the quarter breaks.
Preston Miller scored a game-high 23 points for the Chiefs and Zeke Ballard and DeVontay Pickett scored 12 points each while Malachi Potter and Brady Cunningham had six and five points respectively.
Brannigan Gamble scored 18 points for Madison County while Rayland Woods netted 15 and Xzavion Tinker had 14.
