The AHSAA has released its basketball areas, indoor track and field alignments and wrestling sectionals and regions for the 2022-23, 2023-24 school years.
Basketball — The only team making a classification change is Scottsboro, which drops from Class 6A to 5A. The SHS girls and boys teams will compete with Fairview, Guntersville and fellow former 6A team, Arab. The boys area will feature two teams that made regional championship last season — Scottsboro played in the 6A Boys Northwest Regional final and Guntersville made the 5A Boys Northeast Regional final — while the girls area features defending state champion Guntersville, which is coached by Scottsboro alum and former SHS boys basketball head coach Kenny Hill.
Four local schools will play in the same area against the same opponents they did the past two seasons. The girls and boys teams for Jackson County rivals North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Section will continue to play in Class 2A Area 15 along with Ider. The area features the defending Class 2A Girls state champion Pisgah and the defending 2A Boys state champion Section.
Meanwhile, North Jackson’s girls and boys teams will continue to play in Class 4A Area 14 with DAR, Madison County and New Hope.
In Class 1A, Skyline, Woodville and Valley Head move from Area 13 to Area 15, which also includes Athens Bible and Oakwood Adventist Academy (Huntsville).
The AHSAA did not release which regional that the areas are bracketed for and sub-regional pairings between areas weren’t not released either.
Bowling — Scottsboro drops down into the Class 1A-5A classification for bowling after spending the past two seasons competing in the 6A-7A classification.
The Scottsboro girls will compete in Class 1A-5A Region 8 against East Limestone, Randolph, Westminster Christian and the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE).
Indoor Track and Field — Scottsboro moves down from Class 6A into the 4A-5A classification and will compete against 76 other schools at the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Meanwhile, Pisgah and Skyline will compete against 66 other schools in the Class 1A-3A classification’s state meet.
Wrestling — The big news for wrestling is the move from three classifications to four. The combined Class 5A-6A classification from the past two years is splitting into two classes, with Class 1A-4A and 7A making up the sport’s other two classifications.
Scottsboro will compete in Class 5A Section and will compete against Alexandria, Arab, Brewer, Douglas, East Limestone, Hayden, Jasper, Leeds, Lincoln, Moody, St. Clair County, Southside and Springville.
For the state wrestling duals tournament, Scottsboro is a part of Class 5A Region 4 with Alexandria, Arab, Brewer, Douglas, East Limestone and Southside.
