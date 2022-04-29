Track and field athletes from Skyline, Section and Pisgah closed out the regular season with some strong performances during the Lake Guntersville Invitational at Guntersville High School last Saturday.
Here are the complete results for Pisgah, Section and Skyline athletes from the meet:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
8. Kenleigh Owens, Section (13.77)
18. Karlie Hancock, Section (14.69)
20. Savannah White, Section (14.84)
36. Ava Barnes, Section (15.72)
200-meter dash
13. Kenleigh Owens, Section (29.71)
21. Savannah White, Section (30.19)
42. Ava Barnes, Section (34.19)
400-meter dash
24. Madison Armstrong, Section (1:13.84)
31. Destiny Lewis, Pisgah (1:14.81)
32. Laily Brown, Pisgah (1:15.41)
34. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (1:15.47)
53. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (1:21.69)
800-meter dash
15. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (2:56.79)
16. Jasmine Jonathan, Section (2:57.05)
27. Destiny Lewis, Pisgah (3:09.70)
34. Laily Brown, Pisgah (3:16.80)
36. Katie Edwards, Pisgah (3:18.33)
43. Addison Hancock, Section (3:42.68)
1600-meter run
15. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (6:19.98)
17. Kerby Brooks, Section (6:25.60)
18. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (6:27.48)
25. Katie Edwards, Pisgah (7:03.89)
26. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (7:06.06)
3200-meter run
12. Katie Edwards, Pisgah (15:15.59)
14. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (15:34.13)
17. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (17:18.48)
100-meter hurdles
12. Cindel Myers, Section (19.76)
17. Morgan Armstrong, Section (20.74)
300-meter hurdles
13. Cindel Myers, Section (1:08.08)
4x100-meter relay
5. Section (54.19)
4x800-meter relay
5. Pisgah (11:50.39)
High Jump
19. Alex Wright, Pisgah (3-10)
Long Jump
7. Karlie Hancock, Section (14-3.5)
14. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (13-4)
18. Ava Barnes, Section (13-1)
24. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (12-9
26. Laily Brown, Pisgah (12-6)
29. Destiny Lewis, Pisgah (12-4)
Triple Jump
6. Savannah White, Section (30-2.5)
13. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (13-4)
16. Karlie Hancock, Section (28-5)
19. Madison Armstrong, Section (27-7)
21. Laily Brown, Pisgah (27-4)
25. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (26-0.5)
Discus
35. Kortni Davis, Section (60-6)
47. Kenyde Givens, Pisgah (37-3)
49. Alondra Chaparro, Section (35-10)
50. Emma Sisk, Pisgah (27-1)
51. Maggie Gilley, Pisgah (26-8)
Javelin
11. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (87-0)
24. Emma Sisk, Pisgah (64-1)
26. Jasmine Jonathan, Section (62-7)
33. Kortni Davis, Section (60-1)
43. Maggie Gilley, Pisgah (40-11)
45. Kenyde Givens, Pisgah (37-3)
Shot Put
22. Emma Sisk, Pisgah (24-0)
33. Kortni Davis, Section (19-9)
36. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (19-2)
44. Maggie Gilley, Pisgah (17-3)
45. Alondra Chaparro, Section (16-11)
BOYS
100-meter dash
3. Logan Patterson, Section (11.70)
13. Drake McCutchen, Section (12.18)
19. Fox Tinker, Pisgah (12.52)
23. Legion McCrary, Pisgah (12.66)
44. Luke Gilbert, Pisgah (13.34)
54. Tristan Huston, Pisgah (14.28)
58. Braylon Lowe, Section (14.63)
200-meter dash
7. Alex Guinn, Section (24.56)
48. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (31.02)
50. Emir Becerra, Skyline (31.75)
51. Brayden Bell, Section (31.88)
400-meter dash
14. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (56.41)
24. Luke Gilbert, Pisgah (59.26)
26. Brodie Overdear, Pisgah (59.63)
39. Leo Chaparro, Section (1:03.11)
52. Brayden Bell, Section (1:10.07)
53. Tristian Hutson, Pisgah (1:11.32)
56. Emir Becerra, Skyline (1:14.17)
800-meter run
14. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (2:21.74)
27. Tristan Little, Pisgah (2:29.12)
37. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (2:43.44)
47. Giovanny Vega, Section (2:52.01)
1600-meter run
14. Tristan Little, Pisgah (5:18.32)
24. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (5:38.85)
26. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (5:44.09)
36. Giovanny Vega, Section (6:22.20)
3200-meter run
9. Tristan Little, Pisgah (11:35.52)
16. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (13:00.04)
110-meter hurdles
10. Seth Dyer, Section (20.56)
15. Skylar Gray, Section (21.37)
300-meter hurdles
2. Logan Patterson, Section (43.75)
22. Seth Dyer, Section (53.25)
27. Leo Chaparro, Section (56.00)
4x100-meter relay
15. Skyline (51.77)
4x400-meter relay
2. Section (3:42.01)
4x800-meter relay
7. Pisgah (9:58.88)
High Jump
7. Braden Arndt, Section (5-8)
Long Jump
2. Dominik Blair, Section (20-1)
34. Tristan Hutson, Pisgah (14-11)
Triple Jump
4. Dominik Blair, Section (40-2)
26. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (31-1)
Discus
2. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (132-9)
3. Jared Reed, Section (128-11)
37. Isaiah Yates, Skyline (63-3)
39. Emir Becerra, Skyline (61-5)
Javelin
5. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (133-1)
9. Skylar Gray, Section (124-8)
17. Gabriel Hilley, Section (117-2)
31. Jared Reed, Section (90-11)
44. Austin Atchley, Skyline (73-9)
46. Isaiah Yates, Skyline (70-5)
Shot Put
3. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (44-9)
4. Gabriel Hilley, Section (42-4)
13. Jared Reed, Section (37-3)
45. Isaiah Yates, Skyline (28-10)
59. Austin Atchley, Skyline (21-8)
