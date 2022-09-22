Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell is warning fans to be in their seats at kickoff when the Wildcats host Priceville in a non-region contest.
Both teams feature run-heavy, grind-the-clock type of offenses.
“This game may not last more than hour,” Bell joked.
The two-run oriented teams face off for the first time when Priceville comes to Trammel Stadium to take on Scottsboro (2-2) Friday at 7 p.m.
The game is Scottsboro’s first home since Aug. 19 and is the start of a three-game homestead.
The first opponent of the homestead, Class 4A No. 7-ranked Priceville (5-0), is off to the second best start in program history and brings with it what Bell called a straight forward offensive approach.
“They’re kind of like ‘this is us, try as stop us,’” he said. “You know what’s coming. You’ve got to execute. You’ve got to play physical and definitely tackle well.”
Priceville (5-0) runs a hybrid single-wing offense similar to the one Fyffe has made popular, Bell said. Out of 182 offensive plays Priceville has run this season, only 14 of them have been pass plays. The Bulldogs have made their pass attempts count, as senior quarterback Jack Pickett is 7-of-14 passing for 241 yards and four touchdowns.
Senior running back Mason Cartee leads the Priceville rushing attack with 591 yards and eight touchdowns on 70 carries while junior Blitz Clemons has rushed for 493 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries and junior Xander Gaines has rushed for 330 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries.
The Bulldogs are averaging more than 350 rushing yards per game while scoring 39.2 points per contest. Meanwhile, the Priceville defense has pitched three straight shutouts and has allowed just 55 points for the season. Defensive leaders for Priceville are Larson Speegle and Jacob Langlois, who are averaging 10.3 and 9.8 tackles respectively per game.
The Bulldogs have wins over Plainview 20-8, Fairview 54-47, Madison County 35-0, DAR 47-0 and New Hope 40-0.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro comes into Friday’s matchup following a 28-7 region loss to Class 5A No. 10 Arab. The Wildcats were locked in close battle before the Knights used a touchdown with 4 seconds left in the first half and a score less than a minute into the third quarter to break open what was a tie game.
Bell said Scottsboro had its moments against Arab but added that mental mistakes and lack of consistency on both sides of the ball plagued the Wildcats during the matchup.
“I thought we had a good first half, certainly would’ve liked for it to have been tied 7-7 at halftime. Right now our margin for error is so small. The kids gave great effort, we just had too many mental errors on both sides of the ball. We’ve got to continue to improve on that.”
Arab had three scoring drives that consisted of 12 or more plays, and Bell said the Wildcats defense cannot allow Priceville’s offense to stay on the field with time-consuming drives.
Bell said it is also important that the Scottsboro offense, which ran just 38 plays last week, take advantage of its offensive possessions “finish drives. This game could become a possession by possession thing and we’ve got to be productive with our possessions. Every inch counts, and we’ve got to make sure we take what’s there and know when to take a chance (on a big play) and when not too and take what we can get.”
