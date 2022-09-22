Burger

Austin Burger and his Scottsboro teams step out of region play to take on Class 4A No. 7-ranked Priceville this week.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell is warning fans to be in their seats at kickoff when the Wildcats host Priceville in a non-region contest.

Both teams feature run-heavy, grind-the-clock type of offenses. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.