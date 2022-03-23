The 2022 Sealy Big Bass Splash’s Lake Guntersville Tournament is March 25-27 in Scottsboro.
The three-day event features hourly weigh-ins beginning in the 7-8 a.m. hour and end in the 1-2 p.m. hour each day. The weigh-ins are held at Goose Pond Colony.
The overall winner (the heaviest fish caught during the tournament) wins a Phoenix 919 Pro XP bass boat powered by Mercury and equipped with a Minn Kota, Lowrance, Navionics, Power Pole and X2 Power Batteries valued at $55,000. The second-fifth overall finishers win cash prizes ranging from $1,000-$2,500. There will be $148,050 in hourly payouts, which are awarded to the Top-15 heaviest fish weighed each hour. There are prizes for fish weighing exactly three, four and five pounds.
The entry fee to fish one day of the tournament is $165, $215 for two days and $265 to fish all three days. Early registration is available at sealyoutdoors.com. Anglers can register in person at Goose Pond Colony from noon-8 p.m. on March 24 and from 5-6 a.m. each morning of the tournament. The tournament benefits the Ronald McDonald House and select McDonalds charities as well as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
