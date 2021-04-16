The Scottsboro baseball team’s playoffs and area championship hopes ended Thursday on a heart-breaking note.
Visiting Fort Payne cut down Scottsboro’s potential tying run at home plate to end the game and secure a 2-1 win Thursday at Scottsboro High School.
The win gave Fort Payne (16-14, 3-1) the Class 6A Area 15 title. Scottsboro (16-16, 1-3), which would have won the area title with a doubleheader sweep Thursday against Fort Payne, finished third in the area standings while Arab (15-16, 2-2) qualified for the playoffs as the area’s runner-up.
Fort Payne grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning after taking and held that lead until the sixth when Scottsboro tied the game on Connor McLaughlin’s RBI single. But Fort Payne regained the lead in the top of the seventh on Brody Gifford’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Fort Payne then retired the first two Scottsboro hitters in the bottom of the seventh before Waylon Farr reached on a Fort Payne error. Ethan Wininger then doubled to left field, but Fort Payne executed the relay and got Farr at the plate for the final out to end the game.
Wininger finished 2-for-4 and McLaughlin was 2-for-3 while Farr, Camden Matthews, Sam Bryant and Will Jones had one hit each.
Trey Cooper was strong on the mound for Scottsboro. He allowed just four hits and did not walk a batter, and both of the runs he allowed were unearned (Scottsboro committed four errors). The left-hander had seven strikeouts.
Tuesday
Fort Payne 5, Scottsboro 3 — At Fort Payne, the home team scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Scottsboro and win Game 1 of the teams’ Class 6A Area 15 series.
Scottsboro grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Gavin McCrary reached on a Fort Payne error, went to second base on a wild pitch and scored on Waylon Farr’s RBI single.
The Scottsboro lead grew to 2-0 in the third when Trey Cooper walked an ultimately scored on a wild pitch, and the Wildcats moved in front 3-0 in the fourth when Camden Matthews singled and scored on Landon Grider’s RBI single.
Fort Payne got a run back in the fourth inning before its sixth-inning rally. Sam Bryant singled and Grider drew a one-out walk to put the tying run on base for Scottsboro in the top of the seventh, but Fort Payne turned a double play to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.