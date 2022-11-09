The Woodville varsity girls basketball team cruised to a season-opening win over a Class 3A opponent.
The Panthers built an 18-point halftime lead on the way to a 49-24 victory over Brindlee Mountain Tuesday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mostly cloudy. High 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 1:16 am
The Woodville varsity girls basketball team cruised to a season-opening win over a Class 3A opponent.
The Panthers built an 18-point halftime lead on the way to a 49-24 victory over Brindlee Mountain Tuesday night.
Woodville (1-0) led 12-1 after one quarter, 27-9 at halftime and 34-15 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten scored a game-high 22 points for the Panthers while Karlee Hutchins netted 10 points, Lannah Grace Beard had nine, Michaela Jones had four, Kallie Brown had three and Anna Robertson had one.
Autumn Abernathy scored nine points and Allie Persle added seven from Brindlee Mountain (0-1).
NSM 64, Fyffe 34 — At Higdon, nine different players scored at least two points as North Sand Mountain rolled past visiting Fyffe for a season-opening victory Tuesday night.
NSM (1-0) led 20-11 after one quarter and 29-26 at halftime before outscoring the Red Devils 20-3 in the third quarter to take a commanding 49-29 advantage.
Kayden Reyes totaled 14 points, five assists and three steals for the Bison while Kam Patterson had 13 points, four rebounds and four steals and Kolbie Bobo had 13 points, four assists, four rebounds and four steals. The Bison also got seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots from Ashley Shrader, five points, two assists and four steals from Madison Renfro, four points and four rebounds each from Abby Shaffer and Kali Kirkpatrick, two points, three rebounds and two steals from Raygan Weldon and two points and three rebounds from Rylee Reyes.
Section 36, Westminster Christian 32 — At Huntsville, Section rallied in the fourth quarter to notch a season-opening win over Westminster Christian Tuesday night.
Section (1-0) led 8-3 after one quarter and 16-15 at halftime, but after falling behind 27-24 after three quarters, outscored the Warriors 12-5 in the fourth quarter to claim the win.
Makenna Arndt scored 10 points to lead the Lions and Kaelyn Browning scored five of her eight points in the fourth quarter while Mille Gentry had five points, Karlie Hancock and Taegan Whitmire had four each, Julianna Varner had three and Alli Romans had two.
Brianna Tinsley scored a game-high 13 points for Westminster Christian (0-1).
Susan Moore 44, Skyline 41 — At Susan Moore, last season’s Class 3A state runner-up edged last season’s 1A runner-up in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.
Skyline (0-1) led 11-5 after one quarter before Susan Moore held a 22-20 lead at halftime and 30-29 lead after three quarters. Skyline missed a shot for the lead with just under 30 seconds remaining, and after a Susan Moore bucket, the Vikings missed a tying shot with time running out.
Blakley Stucky scored 13 points and Brinlee Potts netted 10 for Skyline, which also got seven points from Kenzie Manning, four from Kaina King, three each from Audra Bellomy and Jaslynn Wilkinson and one from Lexie Stucky.
Cali Smallwood scored 23 points and Lani Smallwood added 11 for Susan Moore (1-0).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.