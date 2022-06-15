Scottsboro senior outfielder Waylon Farr has been named Class 6A first team All-State in baseball, as announced by the Alabama Sports Writers Association earlier this week.
Farr finished his senior year batting .405 with 24 RBI, 21 singles, nine doubles, one triple and three home runs.
Farr had a 21-game hitting streak for the Wildcats during the season, going 42 of 64 during the streak. He also batted .656 during the streak.
During the season, he had three three-hit games and one four-hit game.
Farr finished his high school career with a .383 batting average and 61 hits. He had 43 singles, 13 doubles, two triples and hit three home runs.
He also had 49 career RBI and 13 stolen bases.
