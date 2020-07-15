Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Vincent Cobb
Cobb was a standout basketball player at Stevenson High School, where he was a three-time All-Jackson County performer, including Jackson County MVP in 1982 and 1983, a three-time all-area selection and an all-state selection his final two seasons. He finished his career as Stevenson High School’s all-time leading scorer (2,238 points) and rebounder (1,118). He played collegiately at Roane State Junior College in Tennessee, where he averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds per game as a freshman.
NUMBERS
12
Number of rebounds Taylor Adams averaged during Section’s 2011-12 season Class 2A state-championship winning season. The senior also averaged 18.3 points, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game and was named Class 2A Player of the Year.
29
Double-doubles by Haley Nelson during the 2006-07 season, a Scottsboro girls basketball program record.
DATES
9.17.1976
The Scottsboro football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 14-13 comeback victory over Cherokee County. Scottsboro fell behind 13-0 in the fist quarter, but Scottsboro cut the Warriors’ lead to 13-7 in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Billy Retowsky, which came six plays after an interception by Don Jacobs. Scottsboro took a 14-13 lead in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by David Horton and Jacob’s extra point. Cherokee County missed a 23-yard field goal on its next possession, and Scottsboro’s Wayne Kittrell broke up two passes on Cherokee County’s final two plays.
4.16.1992
The Section boys and the North Jackson girls won the Jackson County Track and Field Meet championships. North Jackson edged Section 81-78 to win the girls’ title. Paint Rock Valley’s Keesha Sanders won four events while Section’s Alyson Dispain won three events. On in the boys division, North Jackson’s Jonathan Leroy won three events while Woodville’s Adam Cushy and Section’s Brian Hicks and Greg McCutchen won two events each.
