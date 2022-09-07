sisk draper

Pisgah's Emma Sisk (left) and Bree Draper during the the Pisgah's Invitational's Small School Girls (Class 1A-3A) Race Saturday morning.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Pisgah varsity girls cross country team defended its home course, winning the annual Pisgah Invitational’s Small School Varsity Girls 5K Race (Class 1A-3A) at its Camp ToKnowHim Trail Saturday morning.

The Eagles fended off five other teams to take the top spot with a winning low score of 34, 23 points better than runner-up Plainview. Rounding out the team standings were Sylvania third (72), Section fourth (82), Collinsville fifth (115) and Geraldine sixth (152).

