The Pisgah varsity girls cross country team defended its home course, winning the annual Pisgah Invitational’s Small School Varsity Girls 5K Race (Class 1A-3A) at its Camp ToKnowHim Trail Saturday morning.
The Eagles fended off five other teams to take the top spot with a winning low score of 34, 23 points better than runner-up Plainview. Rounding out the team standings were Sylvania third (72), Section fourth (82), Collinsville fifth (115) and Geraldine sixth (152).
“Tickled doesn’t even justify how I felt after our race,” said Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree. “Our girls defending our home turf is huge, especially against the tough competition they faced. This is a big race for our kids. We know how difficult our course is and to run well on it is a big accomplishment. We are improving each week.”
All five of Pisgah’s scoring runners posted Top 15-finishes. Kayana Stewart turned in a fourth-place time of 24:41.57, bested only by champion Caroline Lamoureux of Holly Pond (22:35.37), runner-up Katelin Stiefel of Sand Rock (23:08.81) and third-place finisher Blakely Baggett of Holly Pond (24:03.00).
Pisgah also got an eighth-place finish from Katie Edwards (25:31.58) while Nevaeh Evans placed 10th (26:11.95), Destiny Lewis 14th (27:01.21), Bree Draper 15th (27:02.46), Emma Sisk 16th (27:02.76), Kenyde Givens 22nd (28:36.15) and Laily Brown 32nd (29:33.67).
Meanwhile, Taylor Bell turned in a fifth-place time (25:11.97) for Section while Kaelyn Browning finished 12th (26:30.07), Charlee Key 18th (27:27.06), JoAnna Newsom 30th (29:20.39) and Ellie Reed 45th (36:15.43).
Running as individuals, North Sand Mountain’s Paisley Pritchett posted an 11th-place finish (26:23.02) while Skyline’s Katie Roach (28:32.91) and Trinity Skipper (29:13.12) finished 21st and 29th respectively.
Varsity Boys — Pisgah finished as the runner-up in the Varsity Boys Small School Race (Class 1A-3A) to Sand Rock.
The Eagles closed with 62 points, 25 points back of Sand Rock’s winning low score of 37. Holly Pond (81) finished third while Plainview (83) was fourth, Madison Academy (123) fifth, Sylvania (134) sixth and Section seventh (170).
Pisgah had four runners finish in the Top-15, led by Tristan Little’s third-place effort (18:37.74). Mason Overdear gained a few spots in the final meters by sprinting past a couple of runners to finish eighth (19:44.13) while Emanuel Elizondo was 12th (20:07.28), Brodie Ferguson 15th (20:31.70), Layne Howell 30th (23:01.24) and Jake Smith 37th (25:34.28).
“The boys finishing second behind the No. 4-ranked team in (Class) 1A-2A is big. We cut the gap between us and Sand Rock,” Hembree said. “I keep having newbies step up each week and helping us towards our goal. These kids just keep working and pushing each other every day in practice and it is beginning to show up on meet day.”
Meanwhile, Leo Chaparro posted a 25th-place finish for Section (22:34.68) while Cogan McCutchen was 35th (24:24.87), Giovanny Vega 40th (26:31.04), Piercen Saint 50th (28:58.87) and Brayden Bell 52nd (30:47.56).
For Skyline, Jacob Cloud finished 16th (20:41.69) while Jaxon Casey was 51st (29:29.52) and Jack Pickett was 55th (31:26.68). Branson Bearden finished 53rd (31:17.34) for NSM.
