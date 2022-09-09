The Woodville volleyball team swept an area foe to continue its perfect start to the 2022 season.
The Panthers swept visiting Valley Head 3-0 in a best-of-five Class 1A Area 15 match Thursday afternoon.
Woodville (8-0, 1-0) is off to the best start in program history.
“Our success to start this season is a result of our team placing their priorities in effort and unity,” said second-year Woodville coach Woody Beard. “Our girls display their effort in multiple ways, first they are diligent to show up to practice. They have spent a lot of time in the gym during the off season, working out and developing their specific volleyball skills. We also played in several team camps this summer against very strong competition. Our team's effort also shines on the floor as they compete by being willing to dive on the floor and sacrifice their bodies to keep plays alive. Unity is what makes this team fun to watch, coach and be around. They enjoy being around each other and they enjoy playing volleyball together. They are for each other and they celebrate their teammates’ accomplishments.
“I am extremely proud of our girls and the things they have accomplished thus far in our season, but I am even more excited to see how we compete as we enter the midpoint of our season and a tougher portion of our schedule.”
Scottsboro falls to area foes — The Scottsboro volleyball team suffered setbacks to Class 5A Area 14 opponents Arab and Fairview on the road this week.
Arab, ranked No. 6-ranked in Class 5A, swept a best-of-five match with the Wildcats 25-16, 25-9, 25-17 on Monday.
On Tuesday, Scottsboro lost in four sets to Fairview. Scottsboro lost the first set 25-19, and after winning the second set 25-23, fell 26-24 and 25-23 in the third and fourth sets respectively. Aubrey Ross recorded 11 kills and Lilla Bell contributed eight kills for Scottsboro, which also got 14 assists from Hayden Matthews.
Ider sweeps Pisgah in area play — At Ider, Pisgah dropped a best-of-five Class 2A Area 15 match to the Hornets on Tuesday.
Ider won 25-15, 25-21, 25-17.
Briley Caperton totaled three kills, two digs and one block while Jaley Keller had two kills and two digs for Pisgah (2-4, 0-1), which also got two kills and two aces from Abigail Bain, four digs and one kill from Mara Anderson and seven digs from Paisley Patalas.
Scottsboro goes 1-3 in Albertville Invitational — At Albertville, Scottsboro posted a 25-10, 25-15 win over Oneonta but suffered losses to Altamont (26-24, 21-25, 8-15) and Ramsay (22-25, 25-10, 15-11) in three sets and to Boaz (25-23, 25-13) in two sets during the Albertville Invitational on Sept. 3.
Aubrey Ross totaled 32 kills during four tournament matches while Tori Lynch recorded 34 assists.
