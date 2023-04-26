Missed opportunities with the bats cost Scottsboro the opportunity to advance in the state baseball playoffs.
The Wildcats left seven runners on base and fell 2-1 to host Leeds in Game 3 of the teams’ Class 5A best-of-three Playoff Series Saturday at Leeds Middle School.
Scottsboro (18-14) won the opening game 7-6 in dramatic fashion on Carson Chapman’s game-winning three-run homer in the seventh inning before losing Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader 14-0 in five innings.
The series-deciding game provided both teams with plenty of scoring opportunities, but pitching and defense prevented neither team from pulling away.
“Didn’t capitalize when we had our opportunities. When (opportunities) come a knocking, we’ve got to answer,” said Scottsboro head coach Cade Medley. “(Leeds) answered a little more than we did.”
Scottsboro stranded at least one baserunner in every inning except the fifth. Leeds left 10 runners on base, as senior Colton Atkinson held the Green Wave to just two runs on 11 hits and three walks over six innings pitched. The Montreat College signee recorded three strikeouts.
“Colton Atkinson, he gave us a great start, gave us a chance to win,” Medley said.
Atkinson and Leeds lefty Dax Phillips kept the game scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when Leeds loaded the bases thanks to a pair of singles and a walk before taking a 2-0 lead on Connor Nelson’s two-run single.
Scottsboro got one of those runs back in the top of the fifth when Trent Wilson homered down the left-field line to snap at the Wildcats’ nine-inning scoreless streak in the series.
“Trent Wilson gave us a little spark there,” Medley said, “but we just couldn’t get it going.”
Scottsboro stranded the tying run on base in both the sixth and seventh innings.
The Wildcats finished with six hits, getting a solo home run and double from Wilson, a pair of singles from Gregory French and one single each from Atkinson and Trey Cooper.
Scottsboro claimed a Game 1 win Friday afternoon with a five-run seventh inning, scoring all five of those runs with two outs. Cohen Thompson led off the inning with a single and scored three batters later on Wilson’s RBI double. Atkinson then drove home Wilson’s courtesy runner, JC Heikkinen, on an RBI single before French singled to bring up Chapman, who launched a 2-2 pitch over the center field wall to give the Wildcats a 7-6 advantage. Leeds got the tying run on in the seventh, but reliever Luke Dixson recorded the save by getting the next two Green Wave hitters to fly out. Cooper pitched 1/3 off an inning and got the win on the mound while starter Eli Sparks struck out two batters in 5 2/3 innings. Wilson finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Atkinson had two hits and one RBI while Chapman had the three-run homer, Thomas Stewart had one hit and one RBI, Druw Smith had one hit and three walks and Thompson, Dixson and French had one hit each.
Leeds bounced back to start Game 2. The Green Wave, the “visiting team” for Game 2, scored nine runs in the top of the first inning on the way to the series-tying win that forced Saturday’s winner-take-all finale. Dixson, Wilson, Atkinson, French, Cooper, Thompson and Stewart had one hit each for the Wildcats.
Leeds (24-13) advanced to play at No. 5 Russellville in the second round.
After Scottsboro lost the majority of its starting lineup from last year’s Class 6A Area 15 championship team, Medley lauded his players for filling the lineup vacancies and getting accustomed quickly to the varsity game.
“I think we exceeded expectations,” said the first-year Scottsboro coach. “We didn’t have many guys with varsity experience coming into the year. Our seniors stepped up in a big way. Some young guys stepped up in a big way. Some guys got opportunities and some guys took advantage of those opportunities. I thought it was a good year. The program grew as a whole.”
