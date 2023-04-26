Dixson

Luke Dixson tags out a Leeds baserunner at third base during Scottsboro's Class 5A first-round playoff series at Leeds.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Missed opportunities with the bats cost Scottsboro the opportunity to advance in the state baseball playoffs.

The Wildcats left seven runners on base and fell 2-1 to host Leeds in Game 3 of the teams’ Class 5A best-of-three Playoff Series Saturday at Leeds Middle School.

