Former North Jackson all-state baseball player Landon Barnes will play college baseball at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia starting next season.

After one of Landon Barnes’ friends and travel baseball teammates signed to play at Shorter University, it got Barnes curious about the school and its program.

A couple of phone calls and a visit later, and Barnes was Shorter bound.

