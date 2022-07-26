After one of Landon Barnes’ friends and travel baseball teammates signed to play at Shorter University, it got Barnes curious about the school and its program.
A couple of phone calls and a visit later, and Barnes was Shorter bound.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
After one of Landon Barnes’ friends and travel baseball teammates signed to play at Shorter University, it got Barnes curious about the school and its program.
A couple of phone calls and a visit later, and Barnes was Shorter bound.
The former North Jackson standout recently signed a letter of intent to play college baseball at the NCAA Division II school in Rome, Georgia.
Barnes is the second local player to sign with the Hawks, joining Scottsboro’s Collin Perkins, Barnes’ friend and travel ball teammate.
“When Collin went there it kind of made me think about there,” Barnes said. “I contacted the coach there and then they talked with (North Jackson coach Cole) Porter. I went for a visit and committed while I was there.”
Shorter coaches project Barnes as a two-way player, expecting him to see time as a corner infielder and as a pitcher. A four-year varsity player, Barnes primarily played third base and pitcher for North Jackson, throwing in the mid-80s to go with his off-speed stuff.
Barnes was a Class 4A all-state selection as a junior while helping North Jackson win a school-record 30 games and advance to the Class 4A state semifinals. As a senior, he helped a young Chiefs squad post 16 wins, repeat as Class 4A Area 14 champion and advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
Barnes batted .427 and posted an on-base percentage of .543 during his junior season, totaling 47 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 34 RBIs, 17 walks — he was hit by a pitch 11 times — 34 runs and eight stolen bases. On the mound, he went 6-1 with seven saves, a 1.81 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP and 62 strikeouts 50 2/3 innings pitched. As a senior, Barnes had an on-base percentage of .439 with two home runs, two doubles, 19 RBIs, 18 runs scored, 15 walks and 13 times hit by a pitch. On the mound, the went 2-3 with two saves and a 1.01 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
Porter said Barnes brought consistency to the ball park each day.
“The four years he played for me, I don’t think he missed a workout or a practice,” Porter said. “He broke a bone in the top of his foot after fouling a ball off of it, but he still didn’t miss. He hit in the (batting) cage for two months with a boot on. That sums him up. His work ethic has gotten him here.”
Barnes worked primarily on the mound as a relief pitcher and was often called on in the fifth, sixth or seventh innings of tight games “to shut the door,” Porter said.
“He’s throwing 84, 85 MPH right now and he just turned 18,” Porter said. “So when he’s 20 or 21 (years old), he could be really special.”
Barnes, who plans to major in sports management, looks forward to the challenge of college baseball.
“It’s always been my dream since I was little,” he said. “I’m excited to pitch against those dudes and hit against elite pitchers at that level. It’s going to be tough, going to be a challenge, but it’s going to fun.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.