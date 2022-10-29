Pisgah head cross country coach Gus Hembree joked that he had the perfect motivation for the Pisgah girls heading into Thursday’s sectional meet in which the a top-four team finish was required to advance to state.
“I just told them they needed to run well so they’d get another week of practice and get to spend more time with me. That inspired them,” Hembree said with a laugh.
The Eagles’ sectional performance was not funny however to their competition.
Pisgah earned its state meet spot by placing all five of its scoring runners in the Top-16 and edging Sand Rock by six points to win the AHSAA Girls Cross Country Class 1A-2A Section 3 championship Thursday afternoon at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
It was Pisgah’s fifth sectional championship since starting its program in 2009 and its second straight.
“It’s nice to take that (championship) trophy back home again,” said Hembree, who is in his 14th season as Pisgah’s head coach.
Pisgah, which has advanced to the state meet every year since beginning its program, posted a sectional-winning low team score of 47. Sand Rock finished with 53 points while third-place Pleasant Valley had 82 points and fourth-place Faith Christian had 87 points. Faith Christian edged Section by nine points for the sectional’s final state-qualifying spot.
After losing several veteran runners to graduation, Pisgah had youth and inexperience to overcome this season. But Hembree said his runners improved through hard work and toughness throughout the season and came through in their biggest race to date.
“I’m very pleased. As young as we are, very tickled with how they came out and ran,” Hembree said. “We had some little ones that had their best times of the year. Just really pleased with how the kids came out and competed. We had a really good week of practice, finally got our legs back under us after the trip to Pennsylvania. I’m tickled with how we ran.”
Eighth-grader Katie Edwards led the Eagles with a fourth-place finish in a personal-record time of 22:33.31 while Kayana Stewart was sixth (23:13.35), Nevaeh Evans ninth (23:41.17), Bree Draper 12th (24:07.39), Emma Sisk 16th (24:26.77), Emilee Fetter 17th (24:28.65), Destiny Lewis 19th (24:39.38), Kenyde Givens 28th (25:57.67), Kimberly Miller 34th (26:32.45) and Laily Brown 45th (28:32.74).
Pisgah runs in the AHSAA Cross Country Championships’ Class 1A-2A Girls State 5K Race at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton on Nov. 5 at 11:10 a.m.
Class 1A-2A Boys Section 3 — Pisgah earned a berth in next weekend’s AHSAA State Cross Country Championships with a third-place finish in the Class 1A-2A Boys Section 3 meet Thursday.
Pisgah closed with 82 team points, finishing behind champion Sand Rock (36) and Pleasant Valley (46). Fourth-place Faith Christian (123) rounded out the teams advancing to state.
“Glad my boys qualified,” Hembree said. “We didn’t run well, but we get one more shot at it and I’m tickled about that.”
Tristan Little, who earned all-sectional honors, led the Eagles with a fifth-place finish (17:39.64). Emanuel Elizondo followed in 13th place (18:33.21) for Pisgah while Mason Overdear was 15th (18:53.33), Brodie Ferguson 16th (18:57.05), Layne Howell 38th (20:36.80), Jake Smith 43rd (21:16.46), Wilson Gann 44th (21:22.19), Landyn Little 55th (22:30.72), Ethan Smith 59th (23:10.36) and Tristan Hutson 60th (23:21.36).
Pisgah runs in the AHSAA Cross Country Championships’ Class 1A-2A Girls State 5K Race at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton on Nov. 5 at 12:10 p.m.
