The Scottsboro track and field program made sure to defend its home turf on Saturday.
Scottsboro swept the varsity division team titles and won the junior varsity boys crown during the annual Scottsboro Track and Field Invitational at Trammell Stadium.
Scottsboro (93.50) edged Signal Mountain (Tenn.) by 10 points for varsity girls team division championship while the SHS varsity boys (144) outdistanced runner-up Cullman by 46 points in the varsity boys team standings.
Scottsboro (152) edged Brooks by 19 points in the junior varsity boys standings.
Two varsity boys meet records fell during the event.
Scottsboro distance runner Evan Hill set a new record in the varsity boys 3200-meter run (9:23.86) and the Scottsboro varsity boys 4x800-meter relay team of Cooper Atkins, Benson Atkins, Ridge Wells and Rex Green set a new record in that event (8:06.12).
The SHS varsity boys also got individual event victories from Green in the 800-meter run, Hayden Judge in the 1600, John David Sanders in the pole vault and Wells, Green, Cameron Thompson and Brodie Williams in the 4x400 relay.
The Scottsboro varsity girls got wins from Emma Bradford in the 3200 and Bradford, Mabry Bonsall, Sadie Latham and Cadence Laughlin in the 4x800 relay.
Here are the finishes for each Scottsboro athlete in each event:
› Varsity Girls
100-meter dash
6. Charlsi Henderson (13.71)
200-meter dash
3. Charlsi Henderson (28.25)
400-meter dash
8. Cambree Bradford (1:09.49)
10. Alice Merck (1:10.55)
800-meter run
2. Maddie Gossett (2:38.33)
5. Sadie Latham (2:42.64)
7. Cambree Bradford (2:43.47)
11. Gracy Coley (2:51.86)
12. Isabelle Flores (2:52.47)
34. Sadye Webb (3:25.69)
1600-meter run
3. Mabry Bonsall (5:46.57)
5. Cadence Laughlin (5:54.95)
8. Gracy Coley (6:02.11)
3200-meter run
1. Emma Bradford (11:39.14)
4x400-meter relay
2. Cadence Laughlin, Isabelle Flores, Caroline Sanders, Alice Merck (4:32.25)
4x800-meter relay
1. Mabry Bonsall, Emma Bradford, Sadie Latham, Cadence Laughlin (10:34.93)
High Jump
5. Caroline Sanders (4-06)
Long Jump
2. Caroline Sanders (16-03.50)
Triple Jump
2. Caroline Sanders (33-05.50)
Shot Put
4. Tristan Wallingsford (29-05.50)
8. Amy Roberts (27-03.50)
Discus
6. Amy Roberts (85-01)
12. Tristan Wallingsford (70-07)
Javelin
7. Brenly Sanders (83-10)
17. Maggie Whitaker (67-08)
26. Shelton Linville (40-05)
› Varsity Boys
100-meter dash
8. BJ Harris (12.04)
12. Brody Williams (12.19)
13. JaVaris Branford (12.26)
18. Cordell Worthy (12.48)
24. Noah Linville (12.67)
28. Kyle Wright (12.96)
29. Cameron Thompson (13.04)
400-meter dash
3. Brody Williams (53.63)
13. Cameron Estes (57.35)
800-meter run
1. Rex Green (1:55.80)
2. Ridge Wells (2:03.68)
9. Brady Thomas (2:15.40)
13. Cameron Estes (2:17.95)
16. Josh Hill (2:21.68)
1600-meter run
1. Hayden Judge (4:31.26)
4. Brady Thomas (4:51.75)
7. Hamilton Richardson (4:52.76)
18. Josh Hill (5:02.62)
3200-meter run
1. Evan Hill (9:23.86)
2. Benson Atkins (9:40.05)
3. Cooper Atkins (9:42.54)
4. Stephen Jones (10:11.53)
300-meter hurdles
7. Minh Le, Scottsboro (49.13)
4x100-meter relay
3. JaVaris Branford, BJ Harris, Devon Walker, Brody Williams (47.81)
4x400-meter relay
1. Rex Green, Cameron Thompson, Ridge Wells, Brody Williams (3:41.81)
4x800-meter relay
1. Cooper Atkins, Benson Atkins, Ridge Wells, Rex Green (8:06.12)
3. Scottsboro ‘B’ (8:43.61)
High Jump
2. JaVaris Branford (5-08)
8. Kyle Wright (5-04)
8. Micah Kritner (5-04)
Pole Vault
1. John David Sanders (9-06)
Long Jump
6. Grant West (20-03.25)
10. BJ Harris (19-03.75)
17. Cordell Worthy (18-04.25)
18. Jordan Davis (18-02.50)
19. Kyle Wright (18-01.25)
28. Luke Terrell (J17-01)
Triple Jump
8. BJ Harris (39-06.25)
10. JaVaris Branford (36-06.50)
12. Jordan Davis (J35-10)
13. Grant West (34-06.75)
14. Luke Terrell (34-00.50)
Shot Put
7. Barclay Butler (39-08)
8. Jonah Warren (38-09)
13. Will Dukes (35-06)
Discus Throw
5. Jonah Warren (121-10.50)
6. Brady Shaw Killen (117-11)
7. Zach Wallingsford (115-07)
8. Hudson Tubbs (115-06)
Javelin Throw
6. Ben Kirby (122-05)
19. Zach Wallingsford (96-08)
› Junior Varsity Girls
100-meter dash
3. Lela Moser (14.54)
7. Macey Frazier (15.57)
10. Laila King (16.32)
12. Chloe Lamonica (16.83)
13. Brooklyn Chastain (17.18)
18. Hazel Allgor (18.14)
200-meter dash
3. Lela Moser (30.58)
9. Lilyan Hardman (32.95)
10. Laila King (33.52)
15. Chloe Lamonica (34.99)
17. Bailey Hixon (35.12)
18. Grayce Smith (36.03)
20. Brooklyn Chastain (36.48)
21. Hazel Allgor (37.11)
400-meter dash
4. Macey Frazier (1:13.94)
9. Chloe Lamonica (1:21.72)
13. Hazel Allgor (1:28.50)
15. Audrey Stokes (1:30.77)
800-meter run
4. Allison Johnson (2:52.85)
6. Lauren Judge (3:00.59)
13. Shelby Laughlin (3:30.92)
14. Avery Earnest (3:31.65)
1600-meter run
2. Allison Johnson (6:43.04)
7. Shelby Laughlin (7:37.19)
8. Avery Earnest (7:43.42)
100-meter hurdles
1. Bailey Hixon (22.02)
7. Grayce Smith (24.24)
4x400-meter relay
1. Scottsboro (5:12.35)
High Jump
3. Lilyan Hardman (3-08)
4. Macey Frazier (J3-08)
Pole Vault
2. Bailey Hixon (5-06)
4. Laila King (5-00)
› Junior Varsity Boys
100-meter dash
3. Dakota Colburn (13.64)
5. Antonio Brocks (13.80)
6. Evan Petriske (13.90)
8. Chris Edwards (14.38)
10. JoJo Mashburn (14.82)
11. Abram Francisco (14.86)
13. Craft Sanders (15.10)
200-meter dash
3. Alex Avenel (26.67)
5. Quincie Franklin (27.18)
8. Evan Petriske (28.70)
13. Nathaniel Swafford (30.93)
14. Frank Matias (30.96)
400-meter dash
2. Alex Avenel (59.88)
4. Dakota Colburn (1:03.96)
5. Evan Petriske (1:05.03)
6. Abram Francisco (1:09.16)
8. Antonio Brocks (1:10.88)
800-meter run
1. Johny Felix (2:24.49)
2. River Green (2:29.74)
10. Jace Kennedy (2:55.10)
11. Brady Strickland (2:58.69)
12. Will Porch (2:59.62)
1600-meter run
1. Johny Felix (5:15.03)
3. Mcgee Kilgore (5:29.22)
5. River Green (5:53.10)
8. Brady Strickland (6:09.55)
10. Jace Kennedy (6:14.19)
12. Will Porch (6:32.63)
4x800-meter relay
1. Scottsboro (10:13)
High Jump
1. Quincie Franklin (4-10)
3. Nathaniel Swafford (4-06)
Pole Vault
4. Craft Sanders (6-00)
Long Jump
3. Quincie Franklin (16-05.25)
7. Antonio Brocks (13-11)
8. Nathanial Swafford (13-10)
9. JoJo Mashburn (13-08)
14. Chris Edwards (11-07)
Shot Put
2. Bradyn Williams (38-02.50)
4. Drake Talley (35-11)
5. Taygan Harris (34-03.50)
9. Keelan Alvarez (30-03)
13. John Hollis Myers (22-09)
Discus Throw
4. Keelan Alvarez (89-03)
6. Bradyn Williams (86-01)
7. Taygan Harris (66-07)
8. Drake Talley (66-07)
12. John Hollis Myers (51-09)
