The Scottsboro baseball team picked up a win over a pair of state-ranked teams on Saturday.
The Wildcats started the day with a 4-3 extra-inning win over Class 5A No. 3-ranked Russellville before rolling past 2A No. 10 Westbrook Christian 13-2 during a split doubleheader in Rainbow City.
Scottsboro rallied from a 3-2 deficit after five innings to top Russellville, scoring two runs in the bottom of the six on Michael Clements’ RBI single and Waylon Farr being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Russellville tied the game in the top of the seventh, but Scottsboro claimed the win in the eighth inning when Gavin McCrary hit a two-out single and scored on Shorter signee Collin Perkins’ walk-off RBI double.
McCrary finished 3-for-4 for Scottsboro while Perkins, Farr, Clements, Colton Atkinson and Landon Grider had one hit each. Farr also had two RBIs and got the win on the mound after pitching two innings in relief and posting one strikeout. Atkinson started on the mound and pitched into the seventh inning. He recorded two strikeouts.
Against Westbrook Christian, Scottsboro erased a two-run deficit with a seven-run bottom of the first inning before adding two more runs in the second and four in the fourth on the way to the mercy-rule shortened victory over the defending Class 2A state champion.
Perkins finished a double shy of hitting for the cycle. He finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs, his performance at the plate including a solo home run and an RBI single in the Scottsboro’s big first inning and a two-run triple in the fourth.
Clements finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Connor McLaughlin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ty Blankenship was 2-for-3 with a double for Scottsboro (14-10) while Atkinson and Wade Jones both singled and walked and McCrary drove in a run.
Everett Loveless got the win on the mound, pitching all five innings and allowing two runs on three hits while recording seven strikeouts.
Boaz 6, Scottsboro 5 — At Boaz, the host Pirates scored four runs in their last two at-bats to rally past Scottsboro Friday afternoon.
Colton Atkinson hit a two-run home run and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Wildcats while Collin Perkins, Waylon Farr, Ty Blankenship, Landon Grider, Trey Cooper and Caleb Lynch had one hit each.
