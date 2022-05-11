North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Section athletes closed out their 2022 track and field seasons with solid performances at the AHSAA Track and Field Championships’ Class 2A State Meet at Cullman last weekend.
Section finished 11th in the 2A boys standings with 26.50 points. LaFayette (71.50) was the state champ. NSM and Pisgah did not factor in the team standings. Section tied for 24th with five points and Pisgah tied for 26th with three points in the 2A Girls standings while NSM did not factor in the team standings. Westminster-Oak Mountain (114) won 2A girls state title.
Section’s best finish came in the Class 2A Boys 4x100-meter relay, as Dominik Blair, Drake McCutchen, Alex Guinn and Logan Patterson teamed up to reach the medal stand with a third-place finish with a time of 44.84 seconds. Those same four Section runners also posted an eighth-place finish in the 4x400 relay (3:43.58).
Gabriel Hilley and Blair both turned in a pair of Top-10 finishes for the Section boys. Hilley finished fourth in the discus (130 feet, 10 inches) and seventh in the shot put (44-0) while Blair was fifth in the long jump (19-8) and seventh in the triple jump (39-2.75). Braden Arndt (5-6) and Skylar Gray (140-8) turned in sixth-place finishes in the high jump and javelin respectively for the Lions while Guinn finished seventh in the 400-meter dash (53.44) and 12th in the long jump (18-5). Colton Rice finished ninth in the shot put (42-9) and Jared Reed placed 11th in the discus (118-11) while Patterson was 11th in the 100-meter dash (11.73) and Seth Dyer 18th in the 110-meter hurdles (20.35).
Meanwhile, Section’s Karlie Hancock, Cindel Myers, Savannah White and Kenleigh Owens teamed up to finish fourth in the Class 2A Girls 4x100-meter relay with a time of 54.29 seconds. White also finished 13th (29-8) and Hancock 16th (29-3.75) in the triple jump while Owens was 18th in the 100 (13.74), Kerby Brooks 19th in the 1600 (6:19.61) and Myers 19th (20.33) and Morgan Armstrong 20th (20.37) in the 100-meter hurdles.
Pisgah’s three Top-10 finishes. Two of those came in the girls division, as Rhylee Bell, Destiny Lewis, Kayana Stewart and Nevaeh Evans teamed up for a seventh-place finish in the Class 2A Girls 4x800-meter relay (11:44.59) while Bell, a senior, placed eighth in the triple jump with a personal-record mark of 30-5.25. The PHS girls also got a 12th-place finish from Jaiden Gibson in the triple jump (29-8) and a 21st-place finish from Kayana Stewart in the 1600-meter run (6:21.30). For the Pisgah boys, Manny Elizondo, Mason Overdear, Tristan Little and Brodie Ferguson teamed up to finish 10th in the Class 2A Boys 4x800 relay (9:46.81) while Little finished 12th in the 3200 (10:58.63) and 16th in the 1600 (5:16.78).
“This is by far the youngest team I have had, but one of the most competitive,” said Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree. “Super proud of Rhylee Bell for getting her (personal record) in the triple jump on her last jump at the state meet. She has battled injuries since midseason but kept working and it paid off. My boys 4x800 team, Manny Elizondo, Mason Overdear, Tristan Little and Brodie Ferguson had a season best at state. This group has worked their tail off to make it out of a tough sectional to have a chance to run at state. The amount of improvement these kids have made this season is amazing. I’m proud of their work ethic, their willingness to travel to Section to practice and how well they represent their school and community.”
For NSM, Kamryn Patterson finished 20th in the girls 400 (1:09.52) while on the boys side, Lane Gamble finished 10th (10:42.71) and Josue Luna was 13th (11:00.53) in the 3200-meter run while Luna was 14th in the 1600 (5:07.73), Lucas Steele 22nd in the shot put (37-3.25) and Chandler Sullivan 24th in the discus (94-10).
“I was proud of their competitiveness at the meet. The first time state competitors are all back next year so the experience at that level will be very beneficial said NSM head coach Scott Hall. “My guys that had been there before both (had personal records). And one of those guys, Josue Luna, will be back next year. The other, Lane Gamble, is a senior, (and) he’s been with me since eighth-grade and made it to state every single year. Overall, I was happy with our performances. It was the most I’d taken to state since I’ve been coaching track at NSM and I believe I will take an even higher of athletes to state next year.”
