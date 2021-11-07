NORTH JACKSON CHIEFS
› Coach: Tony Brown (second season)
› First game: Nov. 16 vs. Skyline
› Area: Class 4A Area 14
› Area opponents: DAR, Madison County, New Hope
› 2020-21 record/finish: 8-16; Class 4A Area 14 Tournament semifinals
› Roster: Seniors Zeke Ballard, Kade Cagle, Kylan Cagle, Brady Cunningham, Aleegan Fenn, Gannon Jernigan, Preston Miller, Devontay Pickett, Nick Sprinkel, Myron Walton; juniors Cadelle McDonald, Malachi Potter
› Returning starters: 2 — Brady Cunningham, Preston Miller
› Storylines: Despite losing three starters, the Chiefs have a much more experienced team than last season. North Jackson struggled at the start of last season but picked up steam toward the end of the season as a new-look roster gelled throughout the season…North Jackson’s roster features 10 seniors…Zeke Ballard, who was a starter on North Jackson’s 2019-20 regular-season area championship winning team, has transferred back to North Jackson after attending and playing at Marion County (Tenn.) last season…Tony Brown returns for the second season of his second tenure as the Chiefs’ head coach. He also coaches the North Jackson varsity girls team.
› Quoting coach: “Leadership and expectations (are team strengths). I believe this team believes they can have a successful season and believe in their teammates. They work together very well. This team should (play) fast and up-tempo. I believe they are coming into this season with confidence and high goals. I believe they will know what is expected of each other and what is expected as a team. They are more comfortable in the offenses and defenses that we run. All the players will need to accept their personal roles and responsibilities to contribute to a successful season. We must remain healthy and keep good attitudes and encourage each other, work hard and improve throughout the season. We are looking to improve on last season’s record, which they are very capable of. I believe we can make a run in the area and hopefully contend for the area championship.”
› Area outlook: “The area is always tough. There is some unknown about the area teams due to DAR and New Hope having new coaches. We just want to be highly competitive in the area.”
NSM BISON
› Coach: Cole Hicks (fifth season)
› First game: Nov. 18 at St. Andrews-Sewanee (Tenn.)
› Area: Class 2A Area 15
› Area opponents: Ider, Section, Pisgah
› 2020-21 record/finish: 25-6; Class 2A Area 15 Tournament champion, 2A Northeast Regional semifinals
› Roster: Seniors Derek Bearden, Drue Carlton, Devan Crowe, Kaleb Helton, Jonah Slay, Mason Smith; juniors Kaden Brown, Josue Luna, Andrew Palmer, Nyle Poore, Chandler Sullivan
› Returning starters: 3 — Derek Bearden, Drue Carlton, Chandler Sullivan
› Storylines: NSM must replace two of the county’s top players last year, all-state selections Luke Maples and Russ Marr…NSM is the two-time defending Jackson County Tournament champion…Bearden is a 1,000-point career scorer and he, along with Carlton, are three-year returning starters…Cole Hicks, an NSM alum, has the longest current head-coaching tenure at his school.
› Quoting coach: “We have a good mixture of athletes. We have a lot of experience coming back. These guys play hard and have had a very good off-season. Russ and Luke both had very solid careers for us. They will be missed along with the rest of last year’s seniors. It is hard to replace players like Russ and Luke. It will take a collective effort. We definitely have some guys that can step into those roles. I think depth will be a big part on the type of season we have. We went into this summer wanting to try and create as much depth as we could. I think this season we are capable of being as good as this group of seniors want us to be. We have to continue to work hard and come ready to put work in every day.
› Area outlook: “Our Area will be very tough. All three of the other teams have a lot of experience and are coached very well.”
PISGAH EAGLES
› Coach: Lamar Hendricks (second season)
› First game: Nov. 12 vs. Scottsboro
› Area: Class 2A Area 15
› Area opponents: NSM, Section, Ider
› 2020-21 record/finish: 6-13; Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinals
› Roster: Seniors Rhyan Barrett, Jake Hendricks, Dylan Mathis, Colby Whitehead; juniors Levi Arnold, Andrew Turner; sophomores Mason Holcomb, Jacob Kirby, Grant Smith; freshmen Luke Gilbert, Legion McCrary; eighth-grader Brody Overdear
› Returning starters: 4 — Rhyan Barrett, Jake Hendricks, Mason Holcomb, Grant Smith
› Storylines: After being sporting an experienced varsity roster last season, the Eagles return four starters and several reserves who played key roles last season…Lamar Hendricks is set for his second season as the head coach at his alma mater…the Eagles compete in an area with Jackson County rivals NSM and Section
› Quoting coach: “Hopefully we will have a better understanding of what we are trying to do both offensively and defensively (in the second year in the system). This should help us to play faster without having to stop and think. Numbers (are a strength). We should have more guys contributing this year. We need all 12 guys to contribute defensively. Everyone must know their role and be prepared to produce when called upon. We are capable of being very competitive in every game we play.”
› Area outlook: “I believe that this area will be the most competitive area in Alabama. From top to bottom, I believe that any team can beat anybody on any given night. There are no easy games in this area.”
SCOTTSBORO WILDCATS
› Coach: Jason Bell (second season)
› First game: Nov. 9 at Boaz
› Area: Class 6A Area 15
› Area opponents: Arab, Buckhorn, Fort Payne
› 2020-21 record/finish: 25-5; Class 6A Area 15 champion, 6A Northwest Regional champion, 6A State Semifinals
› Roster: Seniors Blake Jones, Luke Raispis, Karsten Wininger, Cordell Worthy; juniors Parker Bell, Trey Cooper, Tyson Sexton, Seth Whitmire; sophomores Jameson Gray, Ethan Roberts, Davon Walker, Kyle Wright
› Returning starters: 2 — Parker Bell, Tyson Sexton
› Storylines: Scottsboro is coming off its best season since 1967, winning its first regional championship and advancing to the state final four for the first time in the current AHSAA postseason format…The Wildcats’ two returning starters, juniors Parker Bell and Tyson Sexton, are entering their third season of varsity basketball. Scottsboro also has five more returning players that played key minutes last season…longtime Scottsboro assistant Jason Bell is entering his second season as Scottsboro’s head coach.
› Quoting coach: “I think experience will be our biggest strength. Even though we lost seven seniors from last year’s team, we have seven returning players who played meaningful minutes in the post-season last year. Our guys are also motivated to prove that last year wasn’t just a fluke. The biggest thing last year’s run did was prove that making it to the Final Four can be a tangible goal for us. It enables the kids in elementary school to have something to believe in and work for and that is huge as far as building a culture of winning goes. As far as building off of last year, I just think our returning players want to get back to Birmingham now that they have had a taste of it. They had a great summer and preseason, so now it’s time to see where we are. How do we handle being the hunted? We will get everyone’s best shot this year, and we have to be mature enough to understand that. If we allow last year’s success to outweigh our hunger, then we are in trouble. We have enough returning players who hopefully will provide enough leadership to keep that from happening. We are capable of being a pretty good basketball team; we proved that with our June schedule. We can’t lose sight of why we had the season we did last year. If we continue to improve, stay motivated and hungry, and play for each other I think everything else will take care of itself. If each player on our team will take care of the two things he can control, effort and attitude, then we should be able to reach whatever our potential is.”
› Area outlook: “Last year, we were the ‘unknown’ going into the season; I was the only new coach in the area. This year Arab and Buckhorn have new coaches. Arab has their top three guards back, with one of them being as good a scorer as we played last year. They have had success in football, and that usually leads to more success in other sports. Buckhorn replaced a Hall of Fame coach with another Hall of Fame coach. That, coupled with their athletes, makes them a scary team. One of their players, an eighth-grader, was recently ranked in the top 5 players in the nation at his grade level. Fort Payne returns their starting point guard and they have been in the same system for several years now. I have always believed that a team who has good guard play has a chance every night and every team in our area has great guard play. I think it is as competitive an area as any in the state. Two good teams will be left at home after the first week in February.”
SECTION LIONS
› Coach: Derek Wynn (fourth season)
› First game: Nov. 15 at Lindsay Lane
› Area: Class 2A Area 15
› Area opponents: North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Ider
› 2020-21 record/finish: 19-14; Class 2A Area 15 runner-up, 2A Northeast Sub-regionals
› Roster: Seniors Braden Arndt, Dominik Blair, Kaden Bradford, Jacob Cooper, Alex Guinn, Gabriel Hilley, Ethan Lemieux, Drake McCutchen, Logan Patterson, Jared Reed; Junior Antoine Johnathan
› Returning starters: 7 — Kaden Bradford, Dominik Blair, Jacob Cooper, Gabriel Hilley, Alex Guinn, Drake McCutchen, Logan Patterson all started games at points in the season
› Storylines: The Lions’ 11-player roster features 10 seniors, many of whom have three and four years of varsity experience under their belts…Section alum Derek Wynn is starting his fourth season as the Lions coach…Senior Logan Patterson, a 1,000-career point scorer, and four college scholarships offers while Jacob Cooper recently picked up on from Huntingdon.
› Quoting coach: “We have a lot of experienced guys on this team. They have progressed each year and had a little more success each of those years. Last year they struggled with the Sand Rock loss and have worked out and practice and play with a chip on their shoulder ever since. I feel like if we play within ourselves and stay healthy, we can have a successful season. This group has made the weight room a priority and that has helped us mentally too. They are comfortable in what we do both offensively and defensively. With this group anyone can start. If someone slacks at practice or during the game, you could be sitting and watching for a while. That's always to the coach’s advantage too. We have to know our role within the team and stick to that all year. Outside noise, from whoever, has to stay outside. We also have to be completely team oriented and unselfish. And finally, our defense has to be a priority each and every night. This summer I thought we were able to do that in all 20 of our summer games and we were able to pick up some nice wins.”
› Area outlook: “This year’s area is tough as always. Each night you have to be mentally and physically ready. It's always a great atmosphere and fun environment to not only play in but to coach in as well. (North Sand Mountain) lost the most players with last year’s graduating class, but (NSM coach) Cole (Hicks) has that program running his system and all of his guys, 7-12, know what to do and they do it well. They will always be the top team until someone can unseat them. Pisgah will be a lot better. They’re coming off a very successful football season and normally that rolls into basketball. They have a lot of guys back. They added another player so that will give them some more depth to the guys that are already there. Coach (Lamar) Hendricks is entering his second season and has everything he wants to do in place, so those guys will be a lot more comfortable this year. Ider has improved a lot under (coach) Blaine Smith. They will be more fundamental and competitive. They’re going to compete for all 32 minutes so you have to prepare and be ready to play.”
SKYLINE VIKINGS
› Coach: Joey Rowell (first season)
› First game: Nov. 9 vs. Susan Moore
› Area: Class 1A Area 13
› Area opponents: Woodville, Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Valley Head
› 2020-21 record/finish: 22-9; Class 1A Area 13 champion, 1A Northeast Regional semifinals
› Roster: Seniors Weston Avans, Logan Evans, Ethan Lee, Gabe Waldrop, Dalton West; junior Chase Bickers; sophomores Bryant Kennamer, Jayten Prince; freshmen Will Avans, Scott York
› Returning starters: 2 — Weston Avans, Logan Evans
› Storylines: Joey Rowell, an Vikings assistant coach last season, takes over for T.J. Perry, who is now an assistant at 6A Mountain Brook. Rowell spent three seasons as Geraldine’s head coach before coming to Skyline prior to the 2020-21 season…The Vikings have won 12 straight area tournament championships, the state’s longest active streak…Avans was a second-team all-state selection last season…Eight of Skyline’s 11 players are varsity newcomers this season.
› Quoting coach: “The coaching transition has gone really well. The guys have been the reason for the easy transition. I coached half the roster last year in junior. high or with the junior varsity (last season) so that has helped with the learning process. I think just getting to be around the varsity last year and to learn some of their strengths and weaknesses has made the learning process of how I want to do things really easy. I think one of our team strengths is definitely senior leadership. Logan Evans and Weston Avans have kind of stepped up and assumed that role of leaders. Our team chemistry has really developed into a strength of this team. These guys have played a lot of basketball together starting with a great June of camps. We have some roles defined and some of the guys will continue to grow into the role that we will need them to assume. We have some young guys that will have a lot of opportunities to play and we really need those guys to grow up fast. As in any year the season is long and we will need to continue to improve throughout the course of the season. I’d like to think that this team has the capabilities to play deep into February and possibly March. If we continue to grow throughout the season and stay healthy, I really like our chances to maybe achieve some of those team goals that we have. Expectations are extremely high here at Skyline and they should be.”
› Area outlook: “From a coaching standpoint there are a lot of unknowns with my area. I’m not as familiar with these teams as I was with the teams on Sand Mountain. I truly believe that in the end it's more about us and our preparation leading up to each area contest. We have three new coaches in our area including myself, so I think there will be a lot of learning to do on everyone’s part. Learning everyone’s personnel will be the biggest challenge for me, but that’s the case when it comes to being a new coach anywhere.”
WOODVILLE PANTHERS
› Coach: Bubba Smith (fifth season)
› First game: Nov. 19 at Crossville
› Area: Class 1A Area 13
› Area opponents: Skyline, Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Valley Head
› 2020-21 record/finish: 14-11; Class 1A Area 13 runner-up; 1A Northeast Sub-regionals
› Roster: Seniors Garrett Copeland, Caleb Dolberry, Axel Mango, Ben Minor, Brice Thompson; juniors Damien Benson, Wyatt Hutchens; sophomore Sam Peek
› Returning starters: 3 — Damien Benson, Garrett Copeland, Caleb Dolberry
› Storylines: The Panthers have reached the sub-regional round the past three seasons...Woodville boasts a veteran roster, including three returning starters and five seniors…The Panthers must replace 2,000-point career scorer and 2020-21 second-team all-state selection Jackson Peek
› Quoting coach: “(We have) three proven players with a lot of experience. Team athleticism (is a strength) and they want to be coached. Got to stay healthy. Depth will be an issue early in season. Caleb and Garrett have to stay out of foul trouble. This team is capable of having a great season. Our goal is to get to Jacksonville and we have a chance to do that. I’m expecting to put a good team on the floor.”
› Area outlook: “Skyline is the team to beat. It will be that way till someone can knock them off. Gaylesville, Valley Head and Cedar Bluff all have good players returning and will be much improved. We just need to play up to our potential and we will be alright.
